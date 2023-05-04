Kobiton Named One of the Most Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia by TAG

ATLANTA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kobiton , the leader in Mobile Innovation at Speed, announces that it has been named a Top 10 Innovative Technology Company in Georgia by the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG). TAG showcased the Top 10 and Top 40 companies on its Innovative Technology Companies lists this week at the Georgia Technology Summit.



Sponsored by Truist and Leapfrog Services, the Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia, also called the “Top 40,” recognize Georgia-based technology companies of all sizes for their contribution to innovation and economic growth within the state of Georgia’s technology sector. Each year, the Top 40 are showcased in an exhibition as part of the programming at the annual Georgia Technology Summit (GTS).

Founded in 2016, Kobiton was recognized by TAG for the success of its mobile quality platform, which utilizes AI to accelerate the testing of mobile apps on real devices in the cloud or on-premise. The platform is used by mobile dev teams in Fortune 500 companies across the banking, travel, transportation, gaming, entertainment, retail and hospitality industries to drastically reduce dev and test cycles.

"Our AI-driven solutions help quality engineers deliver high-quality mobile apps faster," said Frank Moyer, CTO at Kobiton. "This is an incredibly challenging task given the diversity of mobile hardware and software on the market. The TAG recognition is testament to the depth and breadth of the Kobiton platform and its ability to address this critical business need."

“We enable many of the world’s leading brands to deliver great mobile app experiences and navigate mobile app development with ease,” said Sean Barry, CEO at Kobiton. “With millions of mobile apps and two billion phones produced annually, the market we’re serving is enormous. Our mission has been and will continue to be delivery of the industry’s most advanced mobile excellence platform fueled by a relentless focus on delivering value.”

The TAG Top 40 committee was composed of esteemed technology leaders and investors. Judges chose the winners based on their innovations, the need in the market for their innovations, and how their innovations benefit the Georgia technology economy.

About the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG)

TAG drives innovation among Georgia’s technology community, inspires tech leaders, and fosters inclusivity through four foundational pillars: connect, promote, influence and educate.

TAG serves more than 30,000 members statewide through regional chapters in Metro Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon/Middle Georgia, and Savannah. TAG hosts more than 100 events each year and serves as an umbrella organization for 20 professional societies.

TAG provides networking and educational programs; celebrates Georgia’s technology leaders and companies, and advocates for legislative action that enhances the state’s economic climate for technology.

Additionally, the TAG Education Collaborative (TAG-Ed) focuses on helping science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education initiatives thrive.

For more information visit the TAG website at www.tagonline.org. To learn about the TAG-Ed Collaborative visit www.tagedonline.org.

About Kobiton

Kobiton is a cloud-based mobile app testing platform that allows users to quickly run manual and automated tests against real Android and iOS devices. Simple to use, easy to access from anywhere, and highly flexible, Kobiton minimizes costs while increasing productivity, so businesses can get apps to market sooner. Learn more at www.kobiton.com .