Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC): AI & Machine Learning Online Masterclass

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI & Machine Learning Masterclass" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This masterclass in the Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC) will be on AI and Machine Learning with faculty member Manuel Leon Urrutia, Lecturer in Internet Science at the University of Southampton.
Manuel will be looking at the AI Mindset, an AI Maturity Matrix and how to create an AI Heat Map. This enables business leaders to look at how to introduce AI to the business and prioritise its application.
This session will be relevant to all senior C-Suite Executives and particularly relevant to NED's and board members looking to broaden their knowledge on AI and it's implication on business operations
It also looks at how to work with Data Scientists and uses a Natural Language Processing (NLP) case study to give business leaders an insight to how AI actually works.
This masterclass will cover the following topics:
- AI Fundamentals
- AI Methods
- AI in Business
- AI Implications
Speakers:
Manuel León Urrutia
Lecturer in Web and Internet Science
University of Southampton
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kf2qgt
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.