Power Management Integrated Circuit Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.3% During Forecast Period 2023-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global power management integrated circuit (PMIC) market stood at US$ 32.9 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 56.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2023 and 2031.



The market is anticipated to be driven by expansion of the automotive industry and rise in popularity of portable devices. PMICs are the most suitable solution for embedded processing in a range of applications, including electric vehicles, industrial and medical IoT, edge computing, Internet of Things (IoT), as well as autonomous vehicles.

Automotive PMICs are becoming more popular in the global market since they offer efficient and highly integrated power management solutions for automotive applications. Leading companies are improving existing products in order to grow consumer base. This is driving market development.

An electrical component known as a power management integrated circuit (PMIC) controls power usage and distribution in electronic devices including mobile phones, tablets, and laptops. It is a fully integrated device that packs several features onto a single chip, including power sequencing, voltage management, and current regulation.

PMIC minimizes power loss and heat production while supplying a reliable and effective power source to a device's electronic components. It controls both the current and voltage delivered to each component in order to avoid device damage and overloading.

Key Findings of Market Report

In terms of product type, the voltage regulator segment accounted for significant market share in 2022. The segment is expected to dominate the market from 2023 to 2031. End-use sectors, including consumer electronics, automotive, and IT & communications, often require voltage regulators. These ICs contribute to extending the battery life of portable electronics, including tablets, laptops, and cellphones.





Based on end-use, the consumer electronics segment held 32.4% market share in 2022. The trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. Surge in popularity of home appliances, tablets, and smartphones can be credited with the segment's expansion.



Global Power Management Integrated Circuit [PMIC] Market: Growth Drivers

PMICs are utilized in several applications, including ADAS, body electronics, intelligent cockpits, lighting systems, autonomous driving, and cluster and entertainment systems. Therefore, growth of the automotive industry is likely to propel the global power management integrated circuit (PMIC) market in the near future.





Media players, laptops, cellphones, tablets, and navigational devices are just a few instances of portable electronic devices that include PMIC. Additionally, it is used in industrial and mobile medical equipment., Cisco Mobile Visual Networking Index study indicated that there will be 11.6 billion mobile-connected devices by 2021. In addition, smartphones are likely to account for more than half of all electronic devices on the planet by 2021. Therefore, rapid use of portable devices is projected to fuel market demand during the forecast period.



Global Power Management Integrated Circuit [PMIC] Market: Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for the largest market share between 2023 and 2031. The region held 36.9% share of the global market in 2022. Presence of several end-use industries is likely to drive industry growth in the region in the near future.



Global Power Management Integrated Circuit [PMIC] Market: Key Players

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Ricoh Electronic Devices

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit [PMIC] Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Voltage Regulators

Motor Control Power Management IC

Integrated ASSP Power Management IC

Battery Management IC

Microprocessor Supervisory IC

Others

Application

Battery Management

ADAS

Infotainment and Monitoring

Lighting

HMI and Automation

HVAC Systems

Motor Drives

Chargers and Power Supply

Switches and Routers

Others

End-use Industry

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utility

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

IT & Telecommunication

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



