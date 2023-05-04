Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size/Share Worth USD 192.4 Billion by 2030 at a 3.7% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Burgers, Sandwiches, Pizza, Fried Chicken, Others), By Service Type (Dine-In, Takeout, Delivery, Drive-Thru), By Distribution Channel (Online Ordering Platforms, Mobile Applications, Direct-To-Consumer Sales), By End User (Millennials, Families, Working Professionals), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 105.4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 148.9Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 192.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.7% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) are popular due to their ability to serve food quickly, making them a preferred choice among consumers. This demand is further fueled by the increasing number of working professionals seeking the convenience and efficiency QSRs offer. As a result, the market for QSRs is expected to continue growing.

Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The growth can be attributed to several factors, including:

Increasing demand for convenience: QSRs provide fast and convenient options for consumers who are short on time. With the growing number of working professionals and busy lifestyles, there is an increasing demand for quick and easy food options.

Wide menu options: QSRs offer a wide range of options to cater to diverse consumer preferences. These options include burgers, sandwiches, pizza, fried chicken, and more. With an increasing focus on healthier and plant-based menu items, QSRs are also expanding their offerings to cater to changing consumer demands.

Growing popularity of delivery services: Delivery services have become increasingly popular, with many QSRs partnering with delivery platforms to reach a wider audience. This trend has been further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a greater emphasis on contactless delivery options.

Technological advancements: QSRs are leveraging technology to improve the ordering and delivery process, enhance customer experience, and increase efficiency. Mobile apps, self-service kiosks, and digital menu boards are some of the technological advancements that QSRs are adopting.

Increasing investment and expansion: QSR chains are increasingly investing in expanding their operations in Europe. This includes expanding their number of outlets, introducing new menu items, and investing in technology and innovation to stay competitive.

Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market – Mergers and Acquisitions

The Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market has seen several mergers and acquisitions over the years. Some of the notable examples include:

Acquisition of Burger King by Restaurant Brands International (RBI): In 2014, RBI, the parent company of Tim Hortons, acquired Burger King, creating one of the largest QSR companies in the world.

The merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com : In 2020, Just Eat and Takeaway.com completed their merger, creating one of the largest food delivery companies in the world. The merged company is expected to expand its QSR partnerships across Europe.

: In 2020, Just Eat and Takeaway.com completed their merger, creating one of the largest food delivery companies in the world. The merged company is expected to expand its QSR partnerships across Europe. Acquisition of Pret A Manger by JAB Holding Company : In 2018, JAB Holding Company, a privately held investment firm, acquired Pret A Manger, a UK-based QSR chain known for its sandwiches and coffee.

: In 2018, JAB Holding Company, a privately held investment firm, acquired Pret A Manger, a UK-based QSR chain known for its sandwiches and coffee. Acquisition of Vapiano by Foodtastic: In 2021, Foodtastic, a Canadian restaurant franchise company, acquired Vapiano, a German-based QSR chain specializing in Italian food.

These mergers and acquisitions have helped QSR companies to expand their reach, enter new markets, and diversify their product offerings. They have also led to consolidation within the industry, with larger companies acquiring smaller ones to gain a competitive advantage.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 148.9 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 192.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 105.4 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.7% CAGR 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, Service Type, Distribution Channel, By End User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the Europe QSR Market . The restrictions and lockdowns imposed by governments to control the spread of the virus have affected the operations of QSRs, resulting in a decline in sales.

However, QSRs have been quick to adapt to the changing landscape and have implemented several measures to ensure customer safety and continue their operations. These measures include contactless ordering and delivery, increased cleaning and sanitization, and social distancing measures. Furthermore, the pandemic has accelerated the shift towards online ordering and delivery services. QSRs have responded by partnering with delivery platforms and investing in their own delivery infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for contactless delivery.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the QSR industry has shown resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. The industry is expected to continue growing, with QSRs focusing on technology and innovation to enhance the customer experience and cater to changing consumer demands.

Key Players in the Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market:

McDonald’s Corporation

Yum! Brands, Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc.

Subway Systems Europe B.V.

Pizza Hut International, LLC

Burger King Europe GmbH

KFC Europe

Nando’s Group Holdings Limited

Greggs plc

Others

The Europe Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Burgers

Sandwiches

Pizza

Fried Chicken

Others

By Service Type:

Dine-In, Takeout

Delivery

Drive-Thru

By Distribution Channel:

Online Ordering Platforms

Mobile Applications

Direct-To-Consumer Sales

By End User:

Millennials

Families

Working Professionals

On the basis of Geography

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

