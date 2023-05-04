Viva Gold Corp to Present at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Investor Conference May 11th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp (TSXV: VAU); (OTCQB: VAUCF), based in Nevada, focused on their gold project located in Western Nevada, today announced that James Hesketh, President and CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on May 11th, 2023.



DATE: May 11th

TIME: 10:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/433RPaN

Available for 1x1 meetings: May, 12th, 15th, and 16th



This will be a live, interactive in-person and online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. If you would like to attend the conference in-person at OTC Markets New York office, please contact events@otcmarkets.com

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlight

Viva Gold Intersects 58 Meters at 5.0 g/t Gold, Including 11 Meters at 24.0 g/t Gold at Its Tonopah Gold Project, Nevada

About Viva Gold Corp

Viva Gold Corp holds 100% of the Tonopah gold project ("Tonopah"), located on the world class Walker Lane mineral trend in western Nevada, in close proximity to the Kinross Round Mountain mine and the Town of Tonopah. Results from a 22 drillhole program completed at Tonopah in late 2022 with strong results and from the in-progress 3,000-meter 2023 drill program will be added when finalized to the existing open pit-constrained measured and indicated gold resource of 394,000 ounces at 0.78 grams/tonne, and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Gold resources at Tonopah are generally well oxidized and gold mineralization is amenable to both heap leach and leach mill processing for gold recovery. The project enjoys exceptional infrastructure with paved road access and close proximity to commercially available water and grid electric power. Viva is working in consultation with its regulators to significantly advanced the environmental, social and technical baseline study work at Tonopah. These efforts demonstrate Viva’s strong focus and commitment to de-risk and add value to the Tonopah project as it is advanced to feasibility study and permitting.

Viva Gold trades on the TSX Venture exchange “VAU”, on the OTCQB "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange "7PB". Viva has 106.7 million shares outstanding and a strong management team and board with both gold exploration and production experience. Viva is building market awareness as the Company advances the Tonopah Gold Project. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Viva Gold Corp

James Hesketh

President & CEO

720-291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com