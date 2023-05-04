English Danish

4 May 2023

Company Announcement number 36/2023



Final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds series 11F, 12E, 12F and 12G





Realkredit Danmark hereby announces the final auction amounts of mortgage covered bonds (SDRO) for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2023.



The exact terms and conditions of the auctions are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



Realkredit Danmark expects to further issue DKK 1.2bn in RD Cibor6® Green (DK0004623576) before end June 2023. The issuance relates to remortgaging in relation to the refinancing.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Head of RD Funding, Christian Rosenstand, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



