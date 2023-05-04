Conduent to Attend the 18th Annual Needham Technology and Media Conference

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced that it is scheduled to participate in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 17 in New York City.



Cliff Skelton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Steve Wood, Chief Financial Officer and Giles Goodburn, Investor Relations Vice President will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise, and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

