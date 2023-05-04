Cloud Nine Announces Shareholder Approval for Change of Business to become a Technology Issuer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, is pleased to announce that the shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) approved all the resolutions at the annual general and special meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023, including resolutions regarding the “Change of Business” (“Change of Business”) of the Company from an educational technology issuer to a Technology issuer focused on developing and offering peer-to-peer or decentralized infrastructure products. A full description of the Change of Business is included in the Company’s Information Circular dated March 24, 2023 which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com and the Company’s website www.cloud9web3.com/investors.



In conjunction with the Change of Business, the Board of Directors has approved a change of name to “Anonymous Intelligence Company” (“ANON”) and ticker symbol from “CNI” to “ANON”. There will be no change in the capitalization structure of the Company as a result of the name change. Completion of the Change of Business and name change remain subject to final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

“I am pleased to be able to move the Company forward with our Change of Business now complete. Becoming a Technology issuer will allow ANON to push its VPN and technology platforms forward aggressively and allow us to expand our core technologies into other tech-related avenues. It has been a challenging year for crypto and the Company’s change of business better reflects its core technologies which was a priority in order to begin the next steps for the future of ANON. I look forward to sharing more developments in the near future.”

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and businesses alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

