Global Lawn Care Products Market to Generate USD 68.65 billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the Global Lawn Care Products Market generated USD 40.46 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 68.65 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2030. The research offers a detailed analysis regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities to highlight changing market dynamics. Moreover, the research provides an extensive analysis of major segments and their sub-segments to determine the fastest-growing and highest revenue-generating segments.

Equipping the extensive analysis of each and every aspect of the market in 412 pages, accompanied by 292 tables and 256 figures, the report aims to become a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups. It helps them devise strategies to achieve sustainable growth. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the global lawn care products market share.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 USD 40.46 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 68.65 Billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages 412 Tables 292 Figures 256 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Propulsion, and Region Drivers Increase in demand for organic and natural lawn care products among consumers Innovations in water-saving technologies Growth in number of outdoor living spaces Opportunities Rise in smart lawn care technology

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market trends of the global lawn care products market based on drivers, restrains, and opportunities. The lawn care products market is generally driven by the rising demand for landscaping services along with increasing technological advancements in lawn care products. In addition, growing awareness regarding environmental issues has increased the lawn gardening practices in residential and commercial construction. This factor further boosts the market growth.

Lead Analyst for the construction and manufacturing at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The lawn care products market is expected to grow in the coming years, due to rising trend towards urban green spaces and parks along with the development of smart lawn care technologies.”

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The lawn care products market is generally driven by rise in interest of people in playing golf along with the increase in demand for robotic lawn mowers, especially battery-powered lawn mowers to replace gas-powered lawn mowers. On the other hand, Europe is the fastest growing market. It is mainly driven by rise in number of residential construction and house renovation activities such as redesigning and rebuilding of lawn areas and garden redevelopment.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate the presence in the lawn care products industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining the highest-revenue generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly.

The report offers an extensive analysis of competitive landscape of the lawn care products market. Major market players operating in the market are Makita Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker, Inc., Toro Company, Kubota Corporation, Emak Group, Husqvarna Group, Deere & Company, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Honda, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

