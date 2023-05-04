UberEther Announces IAM Advantage, a First-to-Market DoD IL5 ICAM Package Offering

STERLING, Va., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UberEther , a full-stack technology integrator providing innovative identity solutions, today announced the launch of IAM Advantage, the first solution of its kind to achieve DoD IL5 authorization. IAM Advantage is an identity, credential, and access management (ICAM) solution designed to help Government agencies and suppliers modernize their legacy identity systems. IAM Advantage can manage access for employees, contractors or citizens and will secure end-to-end workflows from account registration to digital transactions.



IAM Advantage combines solutions from the following best-in-class identity providers that together help agencies comply with NIST’s most recent guidelines for digital identity (SP 800-63) and the Federal memorandum on Zero Trust Strategy (OMB M-22-09).

Core ICAM

Ping Identity , a provider of intelligent identity solutions with authentication, federation, identity management, authorization and access management capabilities for ICAM modernization

Radiant Logic, the foundational identity data management platform that correlates all identity data to create a unified Master User Record (MUR), which acts as the Policy Information Point for a Zero Trust Architecture

the foundational identity data management platform that correlates all identity data to create a unified Master User Record (MUR), which acts as the Policy Information Point for a Zero Trust Architecture SailPoint , an identity security provider that enables the modern enterprise to discover, govern, and secure all identities across all environments



Supporting Technologies

Appgate , a provider of Zero Trust access designed with a direct-routed, software-defined perimeter model that aligns with NIST (SP) 800-207 Zero Trust Architecture

Nok Nok , a phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) password-less authentication platform, and compliance solutions to address NIST SP800-63 and SP800-157 standards

Procurement Support, Distribution and Training

Carahsoft , a Master Government Aggregator® providing ease of procurement for IAM Advantage and access to services and training for the Public Sector through hundreds of contract vehicles



“Our Government customers are looking for an integrated identity solution that helps them achieve their compliance and security requirements while reducing the burden of managing multiple vendors,” said Matt Topper, President and Solutions Catalyst at UberEther. “We are delighted to partner with some of the most innovative and respected companies in the identity ecosystem to offer a highly secure solution for our Government customers.”

IAM Advantage is a preconfigured solution, ensuring cost and time savings for Government procurement and security teams. UberEther offers flexible deployment models: on-premises, in any cloud or hybrid environment, or in air-gapped or disconnected (DDIL) environments at the tactical edge. Security is enhanced with a single-tenant environment, and customers control their own encryption keys. Further, IAM Advantage is applicable to both desktop and mobile applications – and in both single sign-on and federated identity management models. Integrations with Salesforce and ServiceNow are prebuilt and will allow Government customers to integrate IAM Advantage into their existing software stack quickly and affordably.

“Identity and access management is a complex and high-risk task for Government agencies, particularly if they rely on outdated legacy products,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “The development of the IL5 ICAM solution is a significant step forward in providing Government agencies with robust and reliable IAM solutions that meet their needs and protect against modern threats. We look forward to working with our reseller partners to provide Defense agencies with advanced, highly secure cybersecurity solutions through numerous Carahsoft contract vehicles.”

More information on IAM Advantage can be found here: https://uberether.com/iam-advantage/

UberEther is available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86, and NCPA Contract NCPA01-86. For more information, contact the UberEther team at Carahsoft at (703) 889-9808 or UberEther@carahsoft.com.

About UberEther

Founded in 2010, UberEther is a full stack technology integrator that builds innovative solutions for our clients and turns their security and access control needs into a value-added enabler that transforms the organization in ways previously not possible. We take pride in delivering reliable, repeatable, and secure solutions that provide tangible results for each organization we team with.