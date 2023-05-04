Drone Roof Inspection Market Size to Reach US$ 645.3 Million by the end of 2033, States Fact.MR

Rockville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of drone based roof inspection positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global drone roof inspection market share is estimated at US$ 171 million in 2023 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033.

The drone based roof inspection has a many advantages such as, the process is much safer and way more efficient. Drone can reduce the manpower and amount of time invested drastically. In some cases, the roof is inaccessible or unsafe for humans to physically climb and inspect. In such cases, drone based roof inspection can easily produce images which contractor can inspect from a safer distance and position.

Technological advancements have equipped the end users with several options such as, roof inspection by remotely piloted drone, optionally piloted or fully autonomous drone. Drones for roof inspection are deployed with high quality cameras and GPS. By using fully autonomous mode, pilot can concentrate on camera positioning while roof inspection where drone is robotically controlled.

Drone based roof inspection are much faster, cheaper, and much safer. Drone can collect wide range of accurate data which inspector can inspect at his/her ease. Otherwise, traditional method has limitations such as time consuming, high cost and much more risk. Due to these factors, demand for drone roof inspection is increasing and it will boost in the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global drone roof inspection market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 14.2% and be valued at US$ 645.3 million by 2033

The market witnessed 8.2% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

Under type, rotary wing drone roof inspection expect to dominate the market and are valued at US$ 91.8 million in 2023

North America and Europe will dominate the market with 29.2% and 32.1% market share in 2023

By operation mode, remotely operated drone roof inspection is likely to represent 64.4% market share in 2023

Drone roof inspection deployment in commercial sector is expected gain maximum market share of 80.7% in 2023

Increasing Demand for Drone Roof Inspection in Commercial Sector will spur the Market Growth in the Forecast period, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers are focusing on adopting various marketing strategies like reduced price points on manufactured products, partnerships with retailers, launch of endorsement programs, use of new technologies to manufacture cutting edge products etc. in order to meet the scope of competition in the drone industry.

In May. 2022, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of RattanIndia Group for its new-age growth businesses, acquired a 60% stake in Bengaluru-based drone manufacturing startup Throttle Aerospace Systems.

Prominent Key Players of Drone roof inspection Industry

ABJ RENEWABLES

Bakmore UAV

Drone Elevations, LLC

Dronegenuity

Optelos

Professional Drone Services of Texas

RLC Design Services

Tarillo Vue

Viper Drones

Zuper Inc.

Market Development

Effective inspection data management in roof inspection is a critical component for service providers seeking to successfully implement a digital transformation in manufacturing an inspection program. Most companies making this transition are attempting to effectively manage, analyse and share vast amounts of visual and sensor inspection data, captured via a variety of devices such as video cameras, UAVs, mobile phones, IoT sensors and more.

Effectively leveraging this valuable data to achieve their digital transformation in manufacturing goals is the challenge, as this data is mostly unstructured and difficult to parse without extracting and harnessing the power of the metadata.

Industry Research

By Type: Fixed Wing Rotary Wing Hybrid Wing

By Operation Mode: Remotely Piloted Optionally Piloted Fully Autonomous

By End User: Residential Commercial

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





What differences can the Drone roof inspection market report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the drone roof inspection market and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Drone roof inspection market

market Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key drone roof inspection markets

markets New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

Challenges overcoming which may offer industry players competitive edge

