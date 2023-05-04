Virtualware partners with Intuita to introduce VIROO in South Korea

BILBAO, Spain, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spanish technology company Virtualware (EPA:MLVIR), one of the European leaders in the virtual reality industry, has inked a partnership agreement with Intuita to further introduce VIROO in South Korea.



The agreement welcomes Intuita to VIROO’s Partner Program with the aim of expanding VIROO into the simulation training market in Korea for experts such as firefighters, police, military, and workplace safety, including job education and training linked to the polytechnic school in Korea.

VIROO was a key focus for participants during a seminar for firefighters and safety professionals organized by Intuita in Daegu, South Korea, on 30 September 2022. The aim of the seminar was to introduce technology trends in firefighting and safety, in particular how to build practical VR training environments. The seminar was attended by officers from the National Fire Agency of Korea, safety-related public institutions, VR/AR/MR tech companies, lawmakers from the national assembly, and city councilors.

“With multiple industries in Korea looking to use simulation technologies and VR/AR/MR solutions, the interest in these technologies is very high,” commented Sogu Yang, Managing Director of Intuita.

“We are thrilled to welcome Intuita to VIROO’s Partner Program. Through this partnership, VIROO will play a crucial role in providing a more flexible, relevant, and easy-access training and education environment to Korean users across a wide range of industries and public sectors,” said Unai Extremo, CEO of Virtualware.

"With VIROO's capabilities, we can better address various challenges related to effective training and education with unlimited training scenarios in a safe environment without the cost of burden,” explained Sogu Yang, Managing Director of Intuita.

Virtualware’s flagship product VIROO, the world's pioneering VR as a Service (VRaaS) platform, makes Virtual Reality accessible to companies and institutions of all sizes and sectors. It is an all-in-one digital solution that enables the development and deployment of multi-user Virtual Reality applications remotely.

VIROO is already used by more than 40 companies and institutions worldwide including GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Ontario Power Generation, Gestamp, ADIF, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, El Retoño Technological University, McMaster University and EAN University. The enterprise VR platform has been the backbone to develop strategic projects for defense ministries, critical infrastructure training projects, and innovative educational programs.

VIROO aims to become the standard for developing industrial end educational Virtual Reality applications worldwide.

Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the pioneering corporations in the European Virtual Reality industry applied to the industrial, educational and healthcare sectors. Its team of more than 50 people has developed more than 500 projects in more than 33 countries. It has its headquarters in Bilbao, Spain, and its North American headquarters in Hamilton (Canada).

