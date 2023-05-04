E-Waste Recycling Market and Waste Recycling Services Market are Projected to Reach USD 24.11 Billion and USD 509.2 Billion during the Forecast Period of 2023 -2028, States Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global E-Waste Recycling Market is expected to achieve a healthy valuation and expand at a robust CAGR of 8.06 % as a result of increasing developments and favorable government policies. Our extensively researched report aims to furnish a comprehensive overview of the market, comprising key points including industry structure, applications, classifications, challenges, and definitions.

The Global E-waste Recycling Market size was valued at US$ 14.01 Billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 24.11 Billion by 2028.

The detailed data postulated in the report will enable businesses to have an insightful understanding of market segmentation based on volume and value. Additionally, it will provide several ways to increase the global E-waste Recycling market share. The research provides detailed information on several market characteristics that have evolved, including market size, supply, and demand.

The Study Included Prominent Key Players

Sims Recycling Solutions

Electronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

Report Scope

The study report covers an in-depth analysis of the market on a global level along with a variety of procedures, pricing schemes, supply and demand dynamics, and customer behavior. It further covers import and export plans, regulations, and development goals. Market participants will learn key information about the industry's competitive landscape, estimated market size, and market share of their competitors. Additionally, the report includes future growth prospects, sales and marketing plans, and business plans.

Moreover, the report examines several economic and social aspects that affect the industry to a great extent. To create effective growth strategies for their companies, companies can employ historical data, competitive landscape analyses, and significant regional growth states. The research also aims to compile information and statistics on the cost, price, gross margin, and usage of the products.

Market Dynamics

By identifying the market's driving dynamics, this research aims to help emerging businesses take advantage of those opportunities. These include technological development, market evolution as a whole, and research on consumer demand for this market.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the challenges the market has previously experienced, which is also explained in the report. The study helps readers better understand industry trends and offers insights into the obstacles to market growth.

Market Segmentation

In terms of product type, the home appliances segment dominated the market with a share of nearly 55%. Meanwhile, the application segment is bifurcated into refrigerators, TV sets, air conditioners, and washing machines.

The report also discusses forecasts regarding the developing companies in the E-waste recycling market, revolving around their regional analysis. The analysis includes a thorough segmentation of the market by product type and applications. The report's recommendations for appropriate growth strategies to increase potential profit will aid marketers in understanding market competitiveness.

Segmentation by Type

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Other Types

Segmentation by Application

Refrigerator

TV Set

Air Conditioner

Washing Machine

Regional Landscape

Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 30%, followed by China and North America, having a total share of about 35 percent. The study divides the global e-waste recycling market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The US and Canada are the two major countries of North America. It also discusses other crucial facets of this market, including the supply chain, production, and client demand in this area.

Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, Italy, and the rest of Europe have been divided into the European region.

China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific are other divisions of the Asia-Pacific region.

The South American region includes Mexico, Brazil, and the rest of South America. Among the sub-regions which make up the Middle East and Africa region are Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Key Benefits of This Report:

Investigates the degree of global market growth and delves deeply into the most recent market trends.

Emphasizes the potential for producing unique products and providing cutting-edge services, both of which have the potential to be financially successful.

Aid stakeholders in acquiring a thorough grasp of the status and trends of the global market.

Focuses on the major market trends, challenges, concerns, and opportunities.

Part II: Waste Recycling Services Market Trends and Statistics

The Global Waste Recycling Services Market is expected to range an astounding valuation and is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR owing to increasing developments and supportive governmental policies. Our study report aims to facilitate a detailed overview of the market, enclosing vital points such as industry chain structure, applications, classifications, and definitions.

The Global Waste Recycling Services Market was valued at USD 404.7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 509.2 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.33% during the forecast period.

The information listed in the researched study will enable businesses to have a significant understanding of waste recycling services market segmentation based on value and volume. The report also discusses several reasons for the possibility of upscaling the global waste recycling services market share. Various important aspects of the rapidly changing global market are also covered in the report, including market size, supply, and demand.

Key Players Covered in The Report:

Veolia Environment

Suez Environment

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

Waste Connections

ADS Waste Holdings

Casella Waste Systems

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

China Recycling Development

New COOP Tianbao etc

Tsuneishi Kamtecs

KUMASI

DOWA ECO-SYSTEM

Market Segmentation

Based on the regional analysis, the comprehensive research report addresses projections for growing companies. The analysis includes a thorough segmentation of the market by product type and applications. Marketers will benefit from the report's advice for proper business expansion tactics to improve potential profit.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Compost and Food Waste

Glass and Fiberglass

Waste Paper

Waste Disposal and Collection

Used Commercial Goods

Iron and Steel

Battery Recycling

Liquids Oils and Chemicals

Multi-Material Collection

Others

Market Segmentation by Application:

Municipal

Agricultural

Construction

Industrial

Others

