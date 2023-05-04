Alcoholic Tea Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 30.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.9%: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, United States, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Alcoholic Tea Market By Base (Irish Cream, Gin, Vodka, Bourbon, And Rum), By Flavor (Berries, Lime, Mint, Cucumber, Mango, And Peach), By End-Use (Retail, Commercial, And Industrial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Alcoholic Tea Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.1 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Alcoholic Tea? How big is the Alcoholic Tea Industry?

Report Overview:

Alcoholic tea is a beverage that is prepared by mixing tea and alcohol. In addition to this, the beverage is cooled with ice and then consumed. Apart from this, there is a large-scale demand for cocktails infused with tea owing to escalating popularity of island-based flavors such as long island tea. For the record, the product is available in various flavors such as fruity flavors, sweet teas, and fancy tea martini.

Furthermore, alcoholic tea has garnered huge demand across the globe from the millennial as well as youth. Reportedly, in the U.S., more than 80% of the people drink iced tea and hence the demand for alcoholic tea is set to garner huge demand across the country.

Global Alcoholic Tea Market Dynamics:

Growth Factors:

An increase in health awareness and the growing popularity of ice tea are predicted to boost the expansion of the alcoholic tea market globally.

Growing consumption of alcoholic beverages in the developed countries of Europe and North America owing to low temperatures witnessed across the year will proliferate the global market size.

Health advantages provided by alcoholic drinks such as improving cardiac health will embellish the global alcoholic tea market growth. Humungous demand for alcoholic iced tea cocktails will carve a profitable roadmap for the global market.

A hectic lifestyle and busy schedule have enhanced the demand for alcoholic drinks for getting relief from mental stress. This, in turn, will proliferate the size of the global alcoholic tea market.

Restraints:

Nevertheless, low product availability and the implementation of stringent laws controlling the purchase & sale of alcoholic beverages will decimate the expansion of the alcoholic tea industry across the globe in the years ahead.

Opportunities:

Increasing the intake of kombucha and various fermented beverages will open new growth opportunities for the global industry. This, in turn, will nullify the negative impact of hindrances on the global industry surge.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 20.1 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30.1 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Red Diamond, Wagamama, Tea Venture, Harry Brompton's London Ice Tea, Eteaket, and Synergy Flavors. Key Segment By Base, Flavor, Flavor, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Alcoholic Tea Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global alcoholic tea market is divided into base, flavor, end-use, and region.

The base segment of the alcoholic tea market is sub-segmented into Irish cream, gin, vodka, bourbon, and rum segments. Furthermore, the vodka segment, which accounted for over two-fifths of the global market share in 2022, is set to maintain its segmental domination even during 2023-2030. The segmental surge in the coming years can be credited to rising awareness about alcoholic products among the end-users.

On the basis of flavor, the alcoholic tea industry across the globe is divided into mint, berries, cucumber, lime, mango, and peach segments. The mint segment, which led the flavor segment in 2022, is projected to account for a major market share in the ensuing years. The expansion of the segment in the upcoming years can be subject to humongous demand for berries among the millennial population in the developed countries of Europe and North America.

In terms of end-user, the alcoholic tea market across the globe is sectored into retail, commercial, and industrial segments.

The global Alcoholic Tea market is segmented as follows:

By Base

Irish Cream

Gin

Vodka

Bourbon

Rum

By Flavor

Berries

Lime

Mint

Cucumber

Mango

Peach

By Flavor

Retail

Commercial

Industrial

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global alcoholic tea market include -

Red Diamond

Wagamama

Tea Venture

Harry Brompton's London Ice Tea

Eteaket

Synergy Flavors.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Alcoholic Tea market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Alcoholic Tea market size was valued at around US$ 20.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 30.1 billion by 2030.

The global alcoholic tea market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to surging alcohol intake in developed countries due to low temperatures throughout the year.

Based on base, the vodka segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of flavor, the berries segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the European alcoholic tea market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Alcoholic Tea industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Alcoholic Tea Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Alcoholic Tea Industry?

What segments does the Alcoholic Tea Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Alcoholic Tea Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Base, Flavor, Flavor, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific, which contributed for major revenue of the global alcoholic tea market in 2022, is predicted to lead the regional market surge over the forecast timespan. The regional market surge in the next eight years can be owing to the presence of favorable climates for tea cultivation or tea harvesting in the countries such as India and China. In addition to this, the rise in the presence of a number of brewing firms as well as brewing spaces and breweries in the sub-continent will contribute notably towards the lucrative growth of the market across the Asia-Pacific zone.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first half of 2022, Broadland Drinks, a major alcoholic beverage manufacturing firm based in the UK, launched an alcoholic cold brew tea product which is a ready-to-drink alcoholic and semi-sparkling cold brew tea. Reportedly, the beverage is available in four flavors that include white peach & mango, rhubarb & ginger, blood orange & mandarin, and lemon & lime. The move will promote the demand for alcoholic tea in the UK and across the Western world.

In August 2022, Monster Beverage Corporation announced the launching of its first alcoholic malt beverage flavor in the near future. For the record, the beverage is likely to be available in four flavors. The initiative will contribute majorly towards the global alcoholic tea market profits.

In the second half of 2022, Hi-Spirits, a UK spirits distributing firm, launched Kranbet, an Italian Gin Liquor, in the UK alcoholic beverages industry. The move will expand the scope of demand for alcoholic tea in the UK.

