Global Photovoltaic Materials Market Size/Share Estimated to Attain USD 59.22 Billion by 2032, With 8.4% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Global Photovoltaic Materials Market [By Material Type (Monocrystalline Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Cadmium Telluride, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Others); By Product (Back Sheets, Encapsulants, Front Sheets, Others); By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Utility, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in its research database.

“As per the latest research analysis, the global photovoltaic materials market size/share will be valued at roughly USD 26.41 Billion in 2022, and its revenue is projected to reach about USD 59.22 Billion by 2032. The market is forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 8.4% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are Photovoltaic Materials? How Big is Photovoltaic Materials Market Size & Share?

Overview

Photovoltaic materials are substances that head-on transforms solar energy into electricity. They provide a pragmatic and viable solution to the provocation of encountering rising global energy demands. The rapidly rising demand for the photovoltaic materials market can be attributed to the fact that they are engaged where power lines from utility grids are moreover not feasible or do not prevail as in outer space and distinctive rural locations.

The increasing focus on clean energy and apprehensions regarding discharge from fossil fuel-dependent energy creation is anticipated to have an affirmative influence on market demand. They are also garnering recognition because of the escalating making of solar cell modules. The escalating favor of dye-susceptible solar cells and organic photovoltaics is anticipated to have an affirmative influence.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

DuPont

Targray Technology International Inc

Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Material Corporation

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation LLC

Atecom Technology Co.

American Elements

Ferrotec Corporation

Topray Solar

Hangzhou First Applied Material Co. Ltd.

1366 Technologies Inc.

NovoPolymers NV

Prominent Market Drivers

Escalating demand for PV substances : The demand for PV substances in the country is propelled by escalating price disparity between electricity produced by solar energy and retail electricity. The photovoltaic materials market size is expanding as the cost-effectiveness is boosting research on photovoltaic materials concentrated on advancing solar cells with enhanced productivity.

: The demand for PV substances in the country is propelled by escalating price disparity between electricity produced by solar energy and retail electricity. The photovoltaic materials market size is expanding as the cost-effectiveness is boosting research on photovoltaic materials concentrated on advancing solar cells with enhanced productivity. Sustainable wellspring of energy : Solar PV technology is one of the speedily escalating sustainable wellspring of energy covering the past few years. Photovoltaic materials market sales are soaring as these techniques are engaged in commercial, residential, and utility entreaties because of several elements, including reducing cost and enhanced productivity.

: Solar PV technology is one of the speedily escalating sustainable wellspring of energy covering the past few years. Photovoltaic materials market sales are soaring as these techniques are engaged in commercial, residential, and utility entreaties because of several elements, including reducing cost and enhanced productivity. Encouraging government rules : Encouraging government rules in several regions is anticipated to have an affirmative influence on the market. Inducement provided by governments particularly advances the usage of solar panels as it creates power through viable sources and is anticipated to have a positive influence on demand.

: Encouraging government rules in several regions is anticipated to have an affirmative influence on the market. Inducement provided by governments particularly advances the usage of solar panels as it creates power through viable sources and is anticipated to have a positive influence on demand. Progression in technology: Over the past few years, the price of solar energy has reduced notably, rendering it more attainable and economical for consumers and businesses. This has been feasible due to the progression in technology and advancements in manufacturing procedures.

Top Report Findings

The escalating price disparity between electricity produced by solar energy and retail electricity is pushing market growth.

The market is essentially divided into material type, product, end-user, and region.

The leading region of the market in North America

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Manufacturing of solar panels : Crystalline silicon is an extensively utilized photovoltaic material deemed for around about 90% of the global PV market. It is an extremely productive substance that is used frequently in the manufacturing of solar panels.

: Crystalline silicon is an extensively utilized photovoltaic material deemed for around about 90% of the global PV market. It is an extremely productive substance that is used frequently in the manufacturing of solar panels. Cost-effective : Thin film solar cells are manufactured from thin veneers of semiconductor materials such as amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium gallium selenide. These substances are spread onto a substrate such as metal, plastic, or glass. Thin film solar cells are minimally more productive than crystalline silicon, but they are cheaper to make and can be utilized in a broader scope of applications.

: Thin film solar cells are manufactured from thin veneers of semiconductor materials such as amorphous silicon, cadmium telluride, and copper indium gallium selenide. These substances are spread onto a substrate such as metal, plastic, or glass. Thin film solar cells are minimally more productive than crystalline silicon, but they are cheaper to make and can be utilized in a broader scope of applications. Organic photovoltaic materials: Organic photovoltaic materials are composed of organic polymers that are flexible, flimsy, and can be fabricated utilizing cheaper manufacturing products such as printing. These materials are less productive but have probability in a broad gamut of applications involving building-integrated photovoltaics and wearable gadgets.

Segmental Analysis

The copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth

Based on material type, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide (CIGS) segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Photovoltaic materials market demand is on the rise due to their escalated productiveness which can be roughly 22% of laboratory cells and approximately 17% of commercial cells.

The encapsulants segment accounted for the largest market share

Based on product, the encapsulants segment accounted for the largest market share. Photovoltaic materials market trends include the fact that they safeguard solar cells from tangible injury, moisture, and UV radiation, which can reduce cell production of the cells over time.

Photovoltaic Materials Market: Report Scope & Coverage

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 59.22 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 28.59 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 8.4% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players DuPont, Targray Technology International, Inc, Shin-Etsu Chemicals Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Material Corporation, Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation LLC, Atecom Technology Co., Ltd., American Elements, Ferrotec Corporation, Topray Solar, Hangzhou First Applied Material Co. Ltd., 1366 Technologies Inc., NovoPolymers NV Segments Covered By material type, By Product, By end-user, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Asia Pacific: The region is expected to witness significant growth due to numerous elements, including the increasing demand for solar energy, government inventiveness to reinforce the acceptance of renewable energy, and the obtainability of cheap labor and substances in the region.

North America: This region is extremely competitive for makers persistently inspecting contemporary methods to evolve their commodities and provide special advantages to customers. Photovoltaic Materials can enhance the mouthfeel, texture, and steadiness of food and beverage commodities rendering it an alluring element for manufacturers seeming to improvise the functionality and beneficial features of their products.

Browse the Detail Report “Global Photovoltaic Materials Market [By Material Type (Monocrystalline Silicon, Polycrystalline Silicon, Cadmium Telluride, Copper Indium Gallium Selenide, Others); By Product (Back Sheets, Encapsulants, Front Sheets, Others); By End-User (Commercial, Residential, Utility, Others); By Region]: Market Size & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/photovoltaic-materials-market

Recent Developments

In March 2023, the company launched JinkoSolar, bringing its new liquid cooling energy storage system for C&I application and showcasing it in this year's PV Japan 2023.

In January 2022, JinkoSolar launched the Second-Generation Tiger Neo.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Global Photovoltaic Materials market report based on component, Material Type, Product, End-User, and region:

By Material Type Outlook

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Cadmium Telluride

Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

Others

By Product Outlook

Back Sheets

Encapsulants

Front Sheets

Others

By End User Outlook

Commercial

Residential

Utility

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

