Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market - Know Emerging Trends across the Globe | Latest Published InsightAce Study

Jersey City, NJ, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables, Software & Services), Application (Clinical, Research, Forensic), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Labs, Pharma, Biotech, CROs)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031.

"According to the latest published InsightAce report Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market is estimated to reach over USD 16.43 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.02% during 2023-2031".

Digital PCR is an end-point PCR method for absolute quantification and analyzing minority sequences against a backdrop of similar majority sequences. Digital PCR (dPCR) allows for the exact and sensitive measurement of nucleic acids. Traditional PCR is a semi-quantitative end-point assay in which the amplified result is detected using agarose gel electrophoresis. Real-time PCR (or qPCR) employs fluorescence-based detection to allow the accumulation of amplified products to be measured as the reaction advances.





Free PDF Report Brochure @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1772





Normalization to controls or a standard curve is required for qPCR, which allows only relative quantification. Variations in amplification efficiency may also have an impact on qPCR results. Droplet digital PCR, chip-based digital PCR, and beamed digital PCR are the three primary types of digital PCR (dPCR). The rise in the occurrence of diseases such as lung cancer, blood cancer, and brain tumors is driving the growth of the global digital polymerase chain reaction market. The digital PCR test is utilized for molecular cancer diagnostics.



Recent Developments:

In October 2022, Roche gained FDA approval to utilize the COVID-19 PCR test on Cobas 6800/8800 systems. One of the first COVID-19 PCR tests conducted on an automated, high-throughput capabilities platform to earn FDA 510(k) clearance is the Cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test.

List of Prominent Players in the Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio Molecular Systems

Biomeme Inc.

Biomérieux S.A.

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Llc

Danaher Corporation

Elitech Group Sas

Endress+Hauser

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

JN Medsys PTE, LTD.

Merck KGAA

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Quanta Biosciences Inc.

Sacace Biotechnologies Srl

Standard Biotools

Stilla Technologies

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.





Get Customized Report @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1772





Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market size value in 2022 USD 8.29 Bn Revenue forecast in 2031 USD 16.43 Bn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 8.02 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Product & Service, Application, And End-User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia





Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Consumer demand for early disease identification and treatment has pushed research and development of novel genetic approaches and product development. Furthermore, more substantial investment and the availability of funds and incentives are boosting R&D activity. Furthermore, governments and federal organizations around the world are emphasizing the significance of qPCR and dPCR technologies in genomics research. Again, in the qPCR and dPCR industries over the last decade, various financing attempts by government and private organizations to help genomic research have been noticed.

Challenges:

Globally, significant inflation in industrialized economies has resulted in an overall price increase over the last two years. The cumulatively deteriorating general purchasing power is projected to have a considerable influence on developing economies and is regarded as beneficial in a variety of ways. The paper examines the impact of high inflation on the global economy's long-term performance and gives information on fiscal policies that measure and mitigate its short-term effects on demand/supply, cash flow, and currency exchange. The Global Digital PCR & Real-Time PCR Market research forecasts substantial inflation, taking into account the influence of cost-push and demand-pull inflation.

Regional Trends:

The North America Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market is anticipated to record a significant market share in revenue and is projected to raise at a high CAGR soon. The increased availability of R&D funding for genomic research and the region's robust research infrastructure are driving the expansion of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) markets in North America. When compared to other regions, North America is experiencing growth due to the early commercialization of Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) products. Because of increased financing for Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) technologies, the North American region, including Canada and the United Kingdom, is expected to be the largest market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth opportunities due to rapidly developing economies, increased government support for life science research, an aging population associated with an increase in the incidence of genetic diseases, expanding research, and clinical trial out-sourcing from the region, all of which are expected to increase demand for Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) in the region.





Enquiry Before Buying @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/1772





Segmentation of Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market-

By Product-& Services

qPCR Product-& Services qPCR Reagents and Consumables qPCR Instruments qPCR Software and Services

dPCR Product-& Services dPCR Reagents and Consumables dPCR Instruments Chip-based Digital PCR Beaming Digital PCR dPCR Software and Services)



By Application-

Clinical Applications Infectious Disease Testing Oncology Testing Blood Screening Transplant Diagnostics Other Clinical Applications

Research Applications

Forensic Applications

Environmental Applications

Other Applications

By End-User-

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

CROS & CDMOS

Forensic Laboratories

Other End-Users

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/