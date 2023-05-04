Smart/AI In-Vitro Diagnostics Market 2023 | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope - InsightAce Analytic

Jersey City, NJ, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics Market size is valued at US$ 1.23 Billion in 2022, & it is expected to reach US$ 3.12 Billion in 2031, recording a promising CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

In recent times, there has been a recent uprise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, along with expanded research and development for the use of IVDs for more accurate and speedy diagnosis. Additionally, the rising utilization of pandemic-required breakthroughs, including digital pathology and remote collection, is anticipated to propel market growth.



It is projected that such technological improvements and product launches to simplify in-vitro diagnostics procedures will substantially impact the market under study throughout the forecast period. The major elements propelling the growth of the smart or AI In-Vitro diagnostics market are the growing number of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, growing awareness of early disease identification, a shift in emphasis from centralized to point-of-care testing, and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.





In addition, market participants have an enormous amount of growth potential due to the emergence of new markets, technological advancements, and advances in genomics and proteomics. The COVID-19 pandemic's beneficial market effects resulted from the pandemic's dramatic increase in testing volume. With the pandemic, diagnostic testing became an integral tool. Key manufacturers are focusing on developing novel kits and assays due to the pandemic.

Key developments in the market:

In Jan 2023, Qiagen introduced the EZ2 Connect MDx IVD platform for automated laboratory sampling. Eighteen months after making the platform accessible for research, the company has made it available for widespread use. Recently, Qiagen and Neuron23 signed an agreement to develop a next-generation sequencing (NGS) companion diagnostic (CDx) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with Neuron23's brain penetrant leucine-rich repeat kinase (LRRK2) inhibitor.

In Feb 2023, Ibex Medical Analytics' pathology diagnostics platform, Galen Prostate, was granted a CE mark under the European Union's (EU) In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices Regulation (IVDR). The new platform has been devised to assist pathologists with prostate biopsy primary diagnosis. The platform employs AI to analyze specimens prior to pathologist evaluation, thereby enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of cancer diagnosis and streamlining pathology workflows.

In June 2022, The CoviEasy Self-test Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19, accompanied by an AI-driven mobile app, was introduced by Genes2Me Pvt. Ltd.

In February 2022, CoviSwift, a point-of-care (POC) testing solution comprised of the CoviSwift assay and Compact-Q machines, was introduced by Mylab Discovery Solutions. It processes 16 samples in 40 minutes, four times faster than the standard RT-PCR testing approach.

Some of the prominent players in the Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market are:

Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Specifications Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 11.2 % from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Billion, and CAGR from 2023 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered Application Area, Software Solution, End-user, Type of Deployment Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

The substantial incidence of chronic diseases, expanding use of point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, and growing adoption of customized healthcare and companion diagnostics are the main drivers propelling the growth of the Indian in-vitro diagnostics market. The primary driver of market development is the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and others in the nation.

The other significant drivers are the big corporations' research and production facilities. In order to provide more effective and timely treatment, early cancer diagnosis is becoming essential. This will increase the need for in-vitro diagnostics, which is expected to propel market growth throughout the forecast period. Additionally, cutting-edge medical technology advancements, including biosensors, lab-on-a-chip, wearables, and POC diagnostics, are progressively playing a significant role in healthcare.

Challenges:

Strict regulations and onerous reimbursement procedures will likely hamper the market's expansion. Over the projected period, a severe regulatory environment is anticipated to impede the in-vitro diagnostics market's revenue growth. Regulatory agencies have shortened medical device and IVD kit approval procedures in emerging nations. However, a protracted approval process causes the approval process to be delayed in nations with developing healthcare infrastructure. This restricts product commercialization, which has an impact on market revenue growth.

Regional Trends:

"The North America Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market is expected to record a noteworthy market share in revenue and grow at a high CAGR shortly. (InsightAce Study)" Growing population, rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization, and increasing R&D activities by prominent players are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the region's AI in the IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) market. Similarly, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market.

The increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising geriatric population, increased access to healthcare services, and a growing number of hospitals and clinics are the main factors propelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific IVD market. Cancer, diabetes, infectious diseases, cardiovascular issues, and other conditions can all be diagnosed in vitro. The increase in healthcare spending and the incidence of diabetes have been related to the expansion of the Asia-Pacific area.

Leading manufacturers of this field focus on offering high quality and customizable services to the clients. Also, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are helping market players to boost their businesses.







Market Segments:



Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Application Area

Donor eligibility assessment

Sample collection

Manufacturing

Logistics

Patient verification and treatment follow-up

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Software Solution

Cell orchestration platform

Enterprise manufacturing system

Inventory management system

Laboratory information management system

Logistics management system

Patient management system

Quality management system

Tracking and tracing system

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on End-User

Biobank

Cell Therapy Lab

Hospital

Research Institute

Commercial Organization

Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Type of Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-premises



Market Size (Value US$ Mn) & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2023 to 2031 based on Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

U.S.

Canada

Europe Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Smart or AI In-Vitro Diagnostics market revenue (US$ Million) by Country, 2023 to 2031

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

