Global Silicon Carbide Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 36.4%

The global silicon carbide market was valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

Higher mechanical, electrical, and thermal properties of SiC than regular silicon is driving the growth of the silicon carbide market, whereas availability of substitute materials such as gallium nitride are restraining the growth of silicon carbide market.

>150 mm segment is expected to grow at higher CAGR during forecast period

The market for >150 mm wafers is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 123.5% during the forecast period. Most SiC power electronics, such as Schottky barrier diodes and MOSFETs, are built using 150 mm wafers. These fabrications take place in fully depreciated 150 mm fabs.

The market for >150 mm and above wafer size is still in the process of gaining traction, and there are very few players that offer and manufacture them. These wafers can be used in a variety of SiC devices as SiC MOFETS and SiC modules as they are 50% thinner than the standard silicon wafers.

SiC module segment by wattage to register growth at higher CAGR

SiC module segment is expected to experience the higher CAGR of 38.1% % during the forecast period. SiC modules provide power supply efficiency with simpler cooling measures, small peripheral components for higher frequency operation, and supreme endurance.

These modules are used in DC-DC solar inverters. SiC modules improve the efficiency of the device, facilitating high-frequency operations above 100 kHz. Furthermore, its features such as reduced size and cost, increased switching frequency, and high switching speed are widely used in power supplies for photovoltaic (PV) power conditioners, industrial equipment, traction drives, and others.

Automotive segment is likely to grow at higher CAGR

Automotive segment is expected to experience the highest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of EVs/HEVs and electrified powertrains will boost the demand for silicon carbide devices.

The rising use of high-efficiency SiC devices in automotive applications increases the operating time of battery-powered vehicles and reduces electricity consumption at wireless base stations and similar applications. SiC is gaining traction in automotive applications as the industry is shifting toward more efficient and sustainable transportation. Its unique properties make it suitable for these applications, and SiC-based components are expected to play an important role in the future of EVs and other electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle (EV) sales increased in every region as production increased, oil prices hiked and targeted policies to reduce vehicle emissions have become stringent. According to the World Economic Forum, 10.6 million electric vehicles were sold. This adoption rate of EV is expected to have a growth in the coming years, with sales of ~21 million EVs by 2025.

North America to register growth at second highest CAGR

North America is expected to witness the second highest CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period. North America is a home to major silicon carbide manufacturers and technology providers such as GeneSiC Semiconductor Inc., General Electric (US), and Microchip Technology Inc.

The majority of silicon carbide startups operating in North America cater mainly to the domestic market. High adoption of silicon carbide in electric vehicles is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for silicon carbide vendors in the region. The presence of a broad consumer base and high industrial virility in the region act as catalysts for the growth of the silicon carbide market.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2021 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $899 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2113 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

5.5. Pricing Analysis

5.5.1. Average Selling Price Trend of Key Players, by Wafer Size

5.5.2. Average Selling Price Trend

5.6. Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.7. Patent Analysis

5.8. Technology Analysis

5.9. Trade Data Analysis

5.10. Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.11. Ecosystem/Market Map

5.12. Case Study

5.13. Key Conferences & Events in 2023-2024

5.14. Tariff & Regulatory Framework

5.15. Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

5.15.1. Tariffs

5.15.2. Regulations

5.15.3. Standards

6 Silicon Carbide Market, by Device

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Sic Discrete Device

6.2.1. Sic Diode

6.2.2. Sic Mosfet

6.3. Sic Module

7 Silicon Carbide Market, by Wafer Size

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Up to 150 Mm

7.3. >150 Mm

8 Silicon Carbide Market, by End-Use Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Energy & Power

8.4. Industrial

8.5. Transportation

8.6. Telecommunications

8.7. Others

9 Silicon Carbide Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Recession Impact

9.2.2. US

9.2.3. Canada

9.2.4. Mexico

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Recession Impact

9.3.2. UK

9.3.3. Germany

9.3.4. France

9.3.5. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Recession Impact

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. Japan

9.4.4. South Korea

9.4.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.5. Row

9.5.1. Recession Impact

9.5.2. Middle East & Africa

9.5.3. South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Evaluation Framework

10.2.1. Product Portfolio

10.2.2. Regional Focus

10.2.3. Manufacturing Footprint

10.2.4. Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.3. Market Share Analysis: Silicon Carbide Market, 2022, (Top 5 Players)

10.4. 5-Year Company Revenue Analysis (Top 5 Players)

10.5. Company Evaluation Quadrant

10.5.1. Stars

10.5.2. Pervasive

10.5.3. Emerging Leaders

10.5.4. Participants

10.5.5. Competitive Benchmarking

10.6. Start-Ups/Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Evaluation Matrix

10.6.1. Competitive Benchmarking

10.6.2. Progressive Companies

10.6.3. Responsive Companies

10.6.4. Dynamic Companies

10.6.5. Starting Blocks

10.7. Competitive Situation and Trends

10.7.1. Product Launches

10.7.2. Deals

11 Company Profiles

11.1. Key Players

11.1.1. Stmicroelectronics N.V.

11.1.2. Infineon Technologies Ag

11.1.3. Wolfspeed, Inc.

11.1.4. on Semiconductor

11.1.5. Rohm Co., Ltd.

11.1.6. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

11.1.7. Toshiba Corporation

11.1.8. Hitachi Ltd.

11.1.9. Microchip Technology Inc.

11.1.10. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.2. Other Key Players

11.2.1. Semikron Danfoss

11.2.2. Qorvo, Inc.

11.2.3. Genesic Semiconductor Inc.

11.2.4. Tt Electronics

11.2.5. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

11.2.6. Ween Semiconductors

11.2.7. Solitron Devices

11.2.8. Coherent Corp. (Ii-Vi Incorporated)

11.3. China Specific Key Players

11.3.1. Sanan Ic

11.3.2. Shanghai Hanxin Technology

11.3.3. Century Jinguang

11.3.4. Global Power Technology Co., Ltd.

11.3.5. Byd Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

11.3.6. Inventchip Technology Co., Ltd.

11.3.7. Crrc

12 Appendix

