Digital Element Partners with Pangea to Bring Robust Security Intelligence and IP Geolocation to Developers

ATLANTA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Element , the global IP geolocation and audience insights leader, today announced its partnership with Pangea, the first Security Platform as a Service (SPaaS). Through this partnership, Pangea developers will have access to the combined strength of Pangea’s unified APIs along with Digital Element’s robust security intelligence.



Digital Element’s services delivered through Pangea APIs cover 99.9999% of all routable IP addresses in over 252 countries worldwide. Digital Element’s services are audited for accuracy and offer total unique location counts of over 4.1M, including over 331K cities and 3.9M postal code levels.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Pangea to provide developers with the IP geolocation and intelligence they need to make smarter and more secure decisions,” Said Jerrod Stoller, President of Digital Element. “With Digital Element's global IP coverage and up-to-date intelligence, developers can now build applications that optimize user experiences and protect users from fraud and other malicious activities. This is a major step forward in advancing the developer community."

This partnership will allow developers to leverage Digital Element’s powerful geolocation and intelligence services to prevent online fraud, localize content, enhance analytics, target mobile users, improve online advertising, and manage digital rights.

Digital Element is now integrated into four Pangea services; the new Pangea services include:

Geolocate IP: Pinpoint users’ geographic location from just their IP address, and uncover other actionable insights like demographic data and connection type. Accuracy rates of 99.99% at a country level, 98%+ at a regional level, and 97%+ at a city level – globally. Coverage of 99.9999% of all seen IP addresses worldwide that are still observable for devices with GPS turned off. Digital Element takes IP-based location targeting to the next level by combining traditional infrastructure analysis, insights gleaned from a network of global commercial partners, and location intelligence provided from mobile devices and billions of real-time data signals.

IP: Pinpoint users’ geographic location from just their IP address, and uncover other actionable insights like demographic data and connection type. Accuracy rates of 99.99% at a country level, 98%+ at a regional level, and 97%+ at a city level – globally. Coverage of 99.9999% of all seen IP addresses worldwide that are still observable for devices with GPS turned off. Digital Element takes IP-based location targeting to the next level by combining traditional infrastructure analysis, insights gleaned from a network of global commercial partners, and location intelligence provided from mobile devices and billions of real-time data signals. Domain : Resolve an IP to its domain. The domain database is an accurate representation of domain names for IP addresses. With patented domain name expansion and injection algorithms Digital Element have been able to increase the number of IPs associated with domain names.

: Resolve an IP to its domain. The domain database is an accurate representation of domain names for IP addresses. With patented domain name expansion and injection algorithms Digital Element have been able to increase the number of IPs associated with domain names. Proxy : Detect connections through a proxy. Digital Element’s industry-leading proxy data is gathered via their unique proxy analyzer, which combs alleged proxy lists and stores the data for analysis. IP addresses are constantly evaluated and re-evaluated to see if they exhibit proxy-specific behavior, such as requiring login credentials.

: Detect connections through a proxy. Digital Element’s industry-leading proxy data is gathered via their unique proxy analyzer, which combs alleged proxy lists and stores the data for analysis. IP addresses are constantly evaluated and re-evaluated to see if they exhibit proxy-specific behavior, such as requiring login credentials. VPN : Detect connections through a VPN by leveraging a 400+ VPN Proxy database that provides additional insights around the proxy hosts as either VPN or DNS. The Proxy Identification database also highlights the individual IP address tied to the VPN or DNS proxy.

"We are excited to partner with Digital Element to bring their world-class IP geolocation and intelligence services to our platform,” said Rich Hlavka, VP of Business Development and Partner Alliances at Pangea. “Pangea continues to empower developers to leverage our comprehensive and streamlined set of APIs in a wide variety of critical application scenarios, and this partnership brings a new level of security functionality to developers.”.

Previously only available to large enterprise Security Operations Centers, these services bring geolocation and intelligence to application developers for the first time. These services can then be easily incorporated into applications to make advanced security decisions in real-time. More importantly, these services are offered through a pay-as-you-go pricing model, making them much more accessible to the developer community.

For more information about Pangea’s partnership with Digital Element, visit Pangea .

About Digital Element

Digital Element is the global IP geolocation and intelligence leader. In business for more than two decades, the company has unrivaled expertise in leveraging IP address insights to deliver new value to companies in a privacy-sensitive, transparent manner. Leveraged by the world’s most recognized brands, Digital Element provides clients with innovative solutions designed to optimize engagement across industries and applications, creating unique value at every consumer touchpoint. Many of the world’s largest websites, brands, security companies, ad networks, social media platforms and mobile publishers have trusted Digital Element’s technology to target advertising, localize content, enhance analytics, and manage content rights as well as detect and prevent online fraud.

Visit www.digitalelement.com for more information on how to bring the power of location to the online world. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @DigitalElement then like us on Facebook .

Headquartered in Atlanta and London, Digital Element is a division of Digital Envoy, Inc .

About Pangea

Pangea is the first Security Platform as a Service (SPaaS) delivering comprehensive security functions which app developers can leverage with a simple call to Pangea’s APIs. The platform offers foundational security services such as Authentication, Authorization, Audit Logging, Secrets Management, Entitlement and Licensing. Other security functions include PII Redaction, Embargo, as well as File, IP, URL and Domain intelligence.

Just as you would use AWS for compute, Twilio for communications, or Stripe for payments - Pangea provides security functions directly into your apps. Pangea unifies security for developers, delivering a single platform where API-first security services are streamlined and easy for any developer to deliver secure user experiences.

For more information, please visit pangea.cloud or follow Pangea at linkedin.com/company/pangea-cyber or @PangeaCyber on Twitter

Pangea is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com