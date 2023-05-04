Canada Votes THE TURNBULL BROTHERS and COOL GIRAFFES Through to the Canada’s Got Talent Live Finale, May 16 on Citytv

English French

TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on Breakfast Television this morning, THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) are heading to the two-hour live finale at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, airing May 16 on Citytv and Citytv+. Voted through by Canadians, THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) join the judges’ saves – magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) and dance crew CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) – as they vie for the $150,000 grand prize and the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

Don’t miss Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 9 as the next group of semi-final contestants compete to earn a spot in the finale.

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Semi-Final

Performances (Tuesday, May 9)

THE CAST – Dance Act

Lévis, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out THE CAST’s Audition Performance HERE

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician

Vancouver Island, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out RAYMOND SALGADO’s Audition Performance HERE

GBA – Circus Act

Montreal, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out GBA’s Audition Performance HERE

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician



Burlington, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE’s Audition Performance HERE

MEAVE – Singer/Musician

Niagara Falls, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out MEAVE’s Audition Performance HERE

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act



Whitehorse, YT



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out MAGIC BEN’s Audition Performance HERE

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act



Victoria, BC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out CURRAN DOBBS’s Audition Performance HERE

ANICA – Singer/Musician



Grand-Barachois, NB



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Check Out ANICA’s Audition Performance HERE

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act

Laval, QC



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube



Check Out GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ’s Audition Performance HERE

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

