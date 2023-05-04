Canada Votes THE TURNBULL BROTHERS and COOL GIRAFFES Through to the Canada’s Got Talent Live Finale, May 16 on Citytv

– THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) to join magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) and dance crew CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) in the #CGT finale –
TORONTO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As announced on Breakfast Television this morning, THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) are heading to the two-hour live finale at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, airing May 16 on Citytv and Citytv+. Voted through by Canadians, THE TURNBULL BROTHERS (Glace Bay, NS) and COOL GIRAFFES (Edmonton, AB) join the judges’ saves – magician ATSUSHI ONO (Calgary, AB) and dance crew CONVERSION (Trois-Rivières, QC) – as they vie for the $150,000 grand prize and the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.
Don’t miss Canada’s Got Talent on Tuesday, May 9 as the next group of semi-final contestants compete to earn a spot in the finale.
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Semi-Final
Performances (Tuesday, May 9)
THE CAST – Dance Act
Lévis, QC
Check Out THE CAST’s Audition Performance HERE
RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician
Vancouver Island, BC
Check Out RAYMOND SALGADO’s Audition Performance HERE
GBA – Circus Act
Montreal, QC
Check Out GBA’s Audition Performance HERE
KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician
Burlington, ON
Check Out KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE’s Audition Performance HERE
MEAVE – Singer/Musician
Niagara Falls, ON
Check Out MEAVE’s Audition Performance HERE
MAGIC BEN – Magic Act
Whitehorse, YT
Check Out MAGIC BEN’s Audition Performance HERE
CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act
Victoria, BC
Check Out CURRAN DOBBS’s Audition Performance HERE
ANICA – Singer/Musician
Grand-Barachois, NB
Check Out ANICA’s Audition Performance HERE
GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act
Laval, QC
Check Out GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ’s Audition Performance HERE
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
