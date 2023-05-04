New York, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033122/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) estimated at US$964.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.4% over the period 2022-2030. Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$692.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Electrical & Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$345.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- A. Schulman
- Ashland Inc.
- BASF SE
- Celanese Corporation
- Covestro
- DuPont
- LG Chemicals
- Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp.
- RadiciGroup
- SABIC
- SK Chemicals
- Sunshine Plastics
- Taiwan Changchun
- Teijin Plastics
- TOYOBO
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical & Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE)
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 32: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: China Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 41: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: France Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: France 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Germany Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 47: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Italy Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: UK 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 53: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Spain Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 56: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Russia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 59: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 61: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic
Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for
2023 (E)
Table 68: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Australia Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for
2023 (E)
Table 71: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: India Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: India 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical & Electronics,
Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other
Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 74: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: South Korea Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 76: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by
Application - Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial,
Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America
for 2023 (E)
Table 80: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic
Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Latin America Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Argentina,
Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Latin America Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive,
Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer
Goods and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 86: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Argentina Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
BRAZIL
Table 89: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Brazil Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MEXICO
Table 92: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Mexico Historic Review for Thermoplastic Polyester
Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by
Application - Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial,
Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics, Industrial, Medical Devices, Consumer Goods and
Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
MIDDLE EAST
Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East
for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic
Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Middle East Historic Review for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomers (TPEE) by Application -
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial, Medical
Devices, Consumer Goods and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
