Global Fungal Protein Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $397.5 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.6%

The global fungal protein market is projected to reach $397.5 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023-2029. Moreover, in terms of volume, the global fungal protein market is projected to reach 23,185.0 tons by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2029.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fungal protein market across five major regions, emphasizing the current market trends, market size, and recent developments and providing the forecast till 2039.



Succeeding extensive secondary and primary research and an in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report conducts the impact analysis of the key industry drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The growth of this market is driven by the growing demand for allergen-free foods, the rising consumption of processed foods, and the increasing demand for meat substitutes.

However, the undefined regulatory guidelines is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a notable extent. Furthermore, the rising adoption of yeast extract in the processed foods industry and emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East will provide significant growth opportunities for seaweed manufacturers in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned

Lesaffre (France)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Kerry Group plc (Ireland)

Halcyon Proteins Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

MYCORENA AB (Sweden)

Oriental Yeast Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Van Wankum Ingredients BV (Netherlands)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

AngelYeast Co. Ltd. (China)

Associated British Foods plc (U.K.)

ENOUGH (U.K.)

MycoTechnology Inc.(U.S.)

Monterey Mushrooms LLC (U.S.)

The Better Meat Co. (U.S.)

Key Questions Answered

What is the current value of revenue generated by global fungal proteins?

At what rate is the global fungal protein demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global fungal protein market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type and application are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global fungal protein market?

Who are the major players in the Global fungal protein market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global fungal protein market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Scope of the Report:

Global Fungal Protein Market Assessment - by Type

Fusarium Venenatum Extract

Mushrooms

Yeast Extract

Global Fungal Protein Market Assessment - by Application

Food & Beverage

Bakery

Beverages

Other Food & Beverage Applications

Animal Nutrition

Poultry Feed

Pig Feed

Aquafeed

Others

Pharmaceuticals

Other Applications

