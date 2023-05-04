Modular Data Center Market worth $88.5 billion by 2030, growing at CAGR of 18.4%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Modular Data Center Market size is expected to grow from USD 23.0 billion in 2022 to USD 88.5 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Modular data centers are highly scalable and energy efficient and can be rapidly deployed anywhere worldwide to ensure it meets the client's current, short and long-term needs. These are prefabricated and integrated machines with plug-and-play capabilities and therefore are installed quickly within a day. These contemporary data centers also support rapid migration and flexible deployment, with unattended operations available. The credit goes to digital and visualized mobile Operations and Maintenance.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Modular Data Center Market"

325 - Tables

58 - Figures

308 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=996

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2022 USD 23.0 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 88.5 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 18.4% Segments covered Component, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa Companies covered DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US) and many more.

The BFSI vertical is estimated to hold the largest market size in the Modular Data Center Market during the forecast period. The BFSI sector is adopting cloud services, as they help save operational costs and offer high business continuity. The adoption of cloud services in the BFSI sector highly requires modular data centers to store data and process them on a real-time basis. Modular data centers offer high computing power and reduce computational time for BFSI institutions and ensure business continuity by focusing on issues such as management, scalability, efficiency, and energy efficiency. Hence, modular data center solutions play an important role in minimizing the risk of business continuity and providing cost-effective solutions in the BFSI sector. This sector is expanding globally and is suffering huge transaction failures due to unplanned downtime and IT failure, which can be overcome by installing modular data centers with integrated, efficient, and reliable power solutions.

The All-in-one modules segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR in the Modular Data Center Market. The all-in-one module is a highly integrated containerized data center facility used in enterprise data management, oil exploration, and disaster relief. Many organizations that want to deploy highly scalable data centers due to fluctuating demands opt for all-in-one module segment modular data centers. These all-in-one data center modules integrate power supply and distribution, cooling, management, firefighting, and Information Technology (IT) cabinet sub-systems, creating a stable, reliable, and energy-saving(greener) environment. These modules are prefabricated IT Infrastructure (UPS, cooling, racks, and management software), factory assembled in one purpose-built, secure, weather-proof structure. These are well-integrated, scalable, flexible, on-demand IT infrastructure(s). They also enable scalability and flexibility to the IT infrastructure to adjust to the design and size for future deployments. This advantage of the all-in-one module, wherein organizations can implement scale-out infrastructure, is expected to boost the market for modular data centers.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=996

The geographic analysis of the Modular Data Center Market is mainly segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (Asia Pacific), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to hold the highest market share, which leads to the adoption and implementation of the modular data center, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Modular data center vendors in the US and Canada are offering solutions such as integration of IT modules, power modules, and cooling modules individually as well as in the form of a container, offering various advantages such as low service cost, enhanced output, portability, mobility, scalability, among others, over conventional data centers. Owing to these, a large number of enterprises, both large-sized and SMEs as well are adopting modular data center solutions and services for their operations. Hefty investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and enterprises, which are upgrading their IT infrastructure to support edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT are largely facilitating the market growth in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the rapid growth of the social media and gaming sectors in Asia Pacific has further increased the demand for explicitly scalable architecture that is capable of handling complex operations. This demand can be met by the effective deployment of modular data center solutions, further contributing to market growth. Our study found that the integration of IT modules, power modules, and cooling modules individually, as well as in the form of a container, offers several advantages, such as low service cost, enhanced output, portability, and mobility, among others, over conventional/traditional data centers. North American vendors have sincerely visioned these parameters owing to these advantages, and a higher preference for modular data centers is now witnessed among data center providers, as demanded by end-users.

The Modular Data Center Market comprises major solution providers, such as DELL Technologies (US), Vertiv Co. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BaseLayer Technology, LLC. (US), Eltek AS (Norway), Cannon Technologies Ltd. (UK), Oracle (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), Meta (US), Apple (US), Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), BladeRoom Group Ltd (UK), Edge Mission Critical Systems LLC (US), Eaton Corporate PLC (Ireland), Rahi Systems Pvt Ltd. (US), STULZ GmbH (Germany), Fiberhome Networks (China), ScaleMatrix Holdings Inc. (US), Schneider Electric SE (France), Cupertino Electric Inc. (US), Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Asperitas (Netherlands), Shenzhen CONSNANT Technology Co. Ltd. (China), Retex (Spain), ICTroom Company BV (Netherlands), Box Modul AB (Sweden), and PCX Corporation LLC (US).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is a modular data center?

As per Delta Electronics, Modular data centers are designed to deal with changes in servers such as cloud computing, virtualization, centralization, and high density, improve the operation efficiency of data centers, reduce energy consumption and achieve the goal of rapid expansion and zero interference. Modular data centers are comprised of various modules with independent functions and a unified input/output interface. Modules in different compartments can make duplications for each other, and a fully functional data center is established through a combination of related modules.

What are the top industries adopting modular data centers?

The following are major industries adopting modular data centers; BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Government and Defense, among others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Other Reports:

Edge Data Center Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Automation Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Video Conferencing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Edge Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027