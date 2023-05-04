Nexer Achieves Finance and Supply Chain Specializations for Microsoft Dynamics 365

CHICAGO, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexer Group , a global tech and IT services consultancy with expertise in digital transformation, tech, engineering, and embedded development, today announced the achievement of two specializations for Dynamics 365: Finance and Supply Chain Management.



The specializations designate Nexer’s knowledge, experience, and success in transforming supply chains and enabling actionable financial operations. Microsoft awards specializations to its partners based on current standing within the ecosystem, employee expertise, and track record of successful implementations with large customers.

“As organizations deal with global disruptions and market uncertainties, they’ll depend on their technology partners to stay operational, visible, and flexible,” said Jonas Steffensson, Global CEO of Nexer Enterprise Applications. “By linking leading companies with trusted technology from Microsoft, we help build agile supply chains and foster resilient finance organizations.”

Nexer continues accelerating its North American expansion and solidifying its status as a top Business Applications Solutions Partner. In late 2022, Nexer acquired Rangeline Solutions, an enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions provider for manufacturing and distribution companies. Earlier this year, Nexer became one of the first in the U.S. to achieve all six cloud solution designations and be recognized as a Microsoft Cloud Solutions Partner.

“As one of the first partners globally to achieve Dynamics 365 specializations for Finance and Supply Chain, Nexer has again proven its deep expertise on the topics that matter most for our customers,” said Todd Johnson, U.S. Managing Director of Nexer Enterprise Applications. “By pairing deep business understanding with the technical resources of a global organization, we’ll continue to deliver custom, connected software that builds resilient supply chains and ensures financial transparency and agility.”

Nexer Group is a global tech company delivering services in strategy, technology and communication. Rooted in the Swedish heritage of entrepreneurship and innovation, Nexer has grown over the last 30 years to now include 2800 employees in 15 countries. Businesses worldwide rely on Nexer for design, software development, and implementation expertise on digitization, engineering, and research and development projects.

