Tango Receives Expanded FedRAMP® Authorization, Strengthens Commitment to Public Sector

DALLAS, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango, the leading provider of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS), today announced that it has received Authorized status from the United States government’s Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®). Tango’s Transactions, Projects, Lease, and Space solutions now join Tango Reserve as FedRAMP authorized solutions.



FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. By achieving FedRAMP authorization, Tango has demonstrated that it meets the rigorous security and compliance requirements of the program. As one of the most extensive security authorizations for SaaS companies, FedRAMP makes Tango’s software one of the most secure workplace management solutions on the market today.

“Achieving FedRAMP authorization demonstrates Tango’s ongoing commitment to Federal and Municipal government markets, and is a major milestone for our company and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said Pranav Tyagi, President and Chief Executive Officer at Tango. “We are excited to expand the number of connected real estate solutions we can provide federal and municipal agencies, and remain committed to helping them navigate today and tomorrow’s workplace challenges.”

Tango is grateful for Moss Adams’ support in helping the company achieve FedRAMP certification and for completing the readiness assessment. They helped Tango prove their ongoing commitment to the security standards required by government agencies.

Tango’s connected real estate, construction, and workplace solution helps governmental organizations meet workplace requirements, including real estate strategy and deal making, construction project management, lease administration and accounting including GASB 87 compliance, workspace and meeting room booking, space planning, and utilization and occupancy tracking.

To learn more about Tango, visit the FedRAMP marketplace.

FedRAMP authorized uses include:

Tango Transactions manages all real estate transaction types, from new locations to renewals, terminations, relocations, renegotiations and closures in a single solution.

Tango Projects organizes a diverse project portfolio and aligns activities across budgets & timelines.

Tango Lease brings together lease financials, accounting, and administration and ensures compliance with GASB 87.

Tango Reserve enables reservations of desks, conference rooms, amenities, or other workplace resources giving employees the choice of where and when to work.

Tango Space enables organizations to plan, forecast and operate a dynamic workplace from a single solution that improves space utilization and occupancy while reducing facilities costs.



About Tango

With hundreds of customers across more than 140 countries, including over 40 government agencies, Tango is the leader in store lifecycle management and integrated workplace management system software, delivering a single solution spanning real estate strategy, design & construction, lease administration & accounting, facilities, desk booking and conference room reservation, and space management. For additional information, visit tangoanalytics.com.

