Jøtul AS announces publication of its audited consolidated annual financial statements for 2022

Jøtul AS (the "Company") publishes its audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022 (the "Financial Statements"). These Financial Statements were to be published and made available by 30 April 2023 pursuant to the terms and conditions of its outstanding senior secured floating rate bonds (ISIN NO0011104069) and following the requirements of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act §5-5. A delay occurred due to an extensive administrative burden in implementing the revised European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements.

The Company’s Financial Statements present Total operating income of MNOK 1,625.2 for the financial year 2022, being MNOK 8.0 higher than reported in the company’s unaudited consolidated interim report for Q4. Most of this increase relates to Other operating income due to an account reconciliation clean-up.

On Operating results, the Company is reporting an increase of MNOK 5.0, mostly driven by the increase in Other operating income as mentioned above, partially offset by other smaller differences.

Net profit for the financial year was MNOK 176.0, being MNOK 12.0 higher than reported in the company’s unaudited consolidated interim report for Q4, driven by the better Operating results alongside a reduction in the net finance costs due to recalculated effects on foreign currency denominated balances and transactions.

