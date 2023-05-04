Fujifilm Wins Multiple Awards at 2023 NAB Show

VALHALLA, N.Y., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation’s Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions earned top honors in a variety of award categories as part of their presence at the 2023 National Association of Broadcasters Show (NAB Show), which occurred April 16 – 19, 2023 in Las Vegas. This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the NAB Show.

The NAB Show Product of the Year Awards are divided into three categories – Create, Connect, and Capitalize. Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 18. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show and be available for delivery within the 2023 calendar year.

Fujifilm was named a winner in the following areas of the awards’ “Create” category:

Cameras:

FUJIFILM X-H2 Mirrorless Digital Camera

Remote Production:

FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S Integrations for Frame.io Camera to Cloud

Camera Support, Control, and Accessories:

FUJINON Duvo™ HZK25-1000mmF2.8-5.0 CineBox PL Lens (Duvo 25-1000)

Fujifilm also won BEST OVERALL in the Create category for Duvo 25-1000.

“One of our overarching goals is to make the creation process as seamless as possible for content creators, whether their specialty is broadcast, cinema, still photography, or any other visual medium,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices Divisions, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “With the new products and workflows we introduced this year at the 2023 NAB Show, we’re confident we have achieved exactly that; letting creators focus on what they do best – creating. Being recognized for products and technology that make it easier for people to get out and create is a true honor, and for products from both divisions to be included makes this even more special, especially as the synergies between our two Divisions continue to expand. We are so appreciative of the recognition and encourage you to stay tuned for what’s coming next!”

“During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognize the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalized throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said NAB senior vice president and chief customer success officer Eric Trabb. “Congratulations to Fujifilm for winning multiple 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards , demonstrating its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionizing a critical stage of the content lifecycle.”

About the Winning Products/Technologies:

FUJIFILM X-H2 Mirrorless Digital Camera

The world’s first APS-C camera to enable 8K/30P Apple ProRes internal recording, FUJIFILM X-H2 takes content creation to the next level. Packing features including its back-illuminated 40.2MP X-Trans™ CMOS 5 HR sensor and the high-speed X-Processor 5 into its user-friendly form factor, X-H2 boasts the highest resolution in the X Series lineup in both stills and videos.

FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S Integrations for Frame.io Camera to Cloud

With the Frame.io Camera to Cloud integration for FUJIFILM X-H2S and X-H2 cameras, users with the FT-XH file transmitter accessory will have the ability to use their paid Adobe Creative Cloud subscriptions - and any active internet connection - to deliver any combination of still or video files to Frame.io, directly from the camera. This will accelerate production workflows and create opportunities to remotely collaborate in near real-time by providing centralized access to still and video assets as they are being created - even across multiple users.

FUJINON Duvo 25-1000

A new category of lens, the development of which was first announced in October 2022, Duvo 25-1000 is a native PL-mount box lens that combines broadcast functionality with beautiful bokeh, delivering a cinematic look to live, as well as scripted, productions. Duvo 25-1000 utilizes innovative optical design technology to achieve a maximum aperture of F2.8 and 40x zoom ratio. This ultra-high zoom ratio lens is compatible with the large sensors of digital cinema cameras, yet provides a brightness of F2.8 at the wide angle. Not only does it enable filming in low-light environments such as indoor concerts or nighttime events, but the shallow depth-of- field creates the bokeh that delivers the highly-sought-after cinematic look.

Additional Recognition

In addition to the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year awards, Fujifilm also was recognized by production industry media outlets CineD and ProductionHUB for products shown and demonstrated onsite at NAB. CineD awarded Fujifilm one its Best of Show awards for its FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S Integrations for Frame.io Camera to Cloud, and ProductionHUB bestowed its Award of Excellence on Fujifilm for Duvo 25-1000.

