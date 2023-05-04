Global Botox Market Report to 2032: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Migraine and Spasticity Problems Drives Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Botox Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type, By End-Use, By Application, By Gender, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global botox market size was USD 7.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 18.16 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic migraine and spasticity problems as well as the high demand for aesthetic treatments are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Neurotoxin Botox is utilized in a number of medicinal and aesthetic procedures. By paralyzing the muscles that cause wrinkles and fine lines, Botox is largely utilized in the aesthetics sector to minimize their appearance. The desire to retain a young appearance and the expanding influence of social media is driving up demand for aesthetic procedures across the globe. People favor botox injections due to how less invasive they are.

This is driving revenue growth of the botox market. In addition, the demand for botox as a therapeutic therapy is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic migraine and spasticity diseases. A sizable section of the world's population suffers from the crippling ailment of chronic migraine. Rising knowledge among medical professionals and patients that Botox injections are a safe and effective treatment option for chronic migraines is driving revenue growth.

Moreover, the creation of fresh formulations and delivery systems for Botox is driving revenue growth of the market. New formulations with longer-lasting effects and fewer injections are being developed by manufacturers. For instance, Botox Cosmetic, which is a new formulation created by Allergan, a major Botox producer, is intended to last longer and require fewer injections than conventional Botox.

Furthermore, the accessibility of affordable Botox injections is driving revenue growth of the market. Prices have decreased as a result of increased manufacturer rivalry, enabling a wider consumer base to afford Botox treatments. However, the potential for side effects and the availability of substitute therapies are major factors, which could restrain the revenue growth of the market.

In rare instances, more serious adverse reactions such as muscle weakness and respiratory difficulties, as well as side effects including pain, swelling, and bruising, might result from Botox injections. Some customers may be discouraged from choosing Botox treatments as a result. Dermal fillers are an alternative treatment that provides comparable results without the danger of negative side effects that is readily available on the market. These factors could hamper the revenue growth of the market to some extent.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Botox is a popular cosmetic treatment that has gained immense popularity over the past few years. The global Botox market is highly competitive and is dominated by a few major players. These players are constantly innovating and expanding their product offerings to maintain their market position. Some of the major companies operating in the global botox market are:

Allergan Inc. (a subsidiary of AbbVie Inc.)

Ipsen Group

Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Hugel Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Medytox Inc.

Suneva Medical Inc.

Polymekon Ltd.

Innotox Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Synopsis

2. Executive Summary

3. Indicative Metrics

4. Botox Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Botox Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market Indicators Analysis

4.2.2. Market Drivers Analysis

4.2.3. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Etop Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Price Trend Analysis

4.8. Customer Mapping

4.9. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.10. Global Recession Influence

5 Botox Market By Product Type Outlook

5.1 Product Type Outlook Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2032

5.2 Botox Type A

5.2.1 Market Estimates And Forecast, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

5.2.2 Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

5.3 Botox Type B

5.3.1 Market Estimates And Forecast, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

5.3.2 Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Market Estimates And Forecast, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

5.4.2 Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

6 Botox Market By Application Outlook

6.1 Application Outlook Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2032

6.2 Cosmetic

6.2.1 Market Estimates And Forecast, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

6.2.2 Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

6.3 Medical

6.3.1 Market Estimates And Forecast, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

6.3.2 Market Estimates And Forecast, By Region, 2022-2032 (USD BILLION)

7. Botox Market By Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

8.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

8.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

8.4. Market Positioning

8.5. Strategy Benchmarking

8.6. Vendor Landscape

9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9g1t5w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.