Tryg A/S – capital reduction

At Tryg’s annual general meeting on 30 March 2023, it was decided to cancel repurchased shares from the company's share buy back programme commencing on 27 April 2022.

The company's share capital is reduced by nominal DKK 99,095,000 to nominal DKK 3,174,174,900. The reduction of the share capital was announced by the Danish Business Authority on 31 March 2023.

Tryg has not received any objections to the capital reduction. Therefore, the reduction is effective as the Danish Business Authority has registered the capital reduction.

After the cancellation of the 19,819,000 repurchased shares, Tryg’s share capital amounts to nominal DKK 3,174,174,900 equivalent to 634,834,980 shares.