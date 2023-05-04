Global Drinkware Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $14.4 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4%

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Drinkware Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global drinkware market looks good with opportunities in houseware, food services, and retail industry. The global drinkware market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028.

The major growth drivers for this market are an increase in beverage consumption, growing hotel and catering industries, and increasing middle class disposal income.



Emerging Trends in the Drinkware Market



Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include the increasing use of luxury drinkware made of BPA-free co-polyester, and the use of drinkware as promotional products.

A total of 106 figures/charts and 83 tables are provided in this 183-page report to help in your business decisions.



Drinkware Market by Segments



In this market, Everyday Glass is the Largest Product Type of drinkware, Whereas Glass is the Largest in Material. Growth in various segments of the drinkware market are given below: The study includes a forecast for the global drinkware market by product type, material, end use, and region, as follows

Drinkware Market by Material type [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

Glass

Bone China

Porcelain/Stoneware

Steel

Others

Drinkware Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

Wine Glass

Beer Glass

Coffee Mugs and Tea Cups

Everyday Glass

Cocktail Glass

Spirit Glass

Others

Drinkware Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Drinkware Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

APAC

Japan

China

India

ROW

Brazil

List of Drinkware Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies drinkware companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the drinkware companies profiled in this report includes.

Arc International

AnHui DeLi Glassware

Libbey, Pasabache

Bormioli Rocco

The Oneida Group

Steelite International

Drinkware Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that glass will remain the largest material type over the forecast period due to low cost, environmentally friendly, and low health risk benefits. Within the global drinkware market, beer glass, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glass, cocktail glasses and spirit glasses are the major product type. Everyday glass will remain the largest product type and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population, increasing disposal income, and growth in the hospitality industry.

Features of the Drinkware Market

Market Size Estimates: Drinkware market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Drinkware market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and end use.

Regional Analysis: Drinkware market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, function, end use, and regions for drinkware market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the drinkware.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

FAQS

Q1. What is the drinkware market size?

Answer: The global drinkware market is expected to reach an estimated $14.4 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for drinkware market?

Answer: The drinkware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the drinkware market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increase in beverage consumption, growing hotel and catering industries, and increasing middle class disposal income.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for drinkware?

Answer: Personal use and commercial use are the major end use for drinkware

Q5. What are the emerging trends in drinkware market?

Answer: Emerging trends that have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of luxury drinkware made of BPA free co-polyster, and use of drinkware as promotional products.

Q6. Who are the key drinkware companies?

Answer: Some of the key drinkware companies are as follows:

Q7. Which drinkware product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: Lucintel forecasts that glass will remain the largest material type over the forecast period due to low cost, environmentally friendly, and low health risk benefits.

Q8. In drinkware market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, Lucintel provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

