Flowers Foods to Report First Quarter 2023 Results Announcement

Thomasville, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flowers Foods to Report First Quarter 2023 Results

THOMASVILLE, GA; May 4, 2023 – Flowers Foods (NYSE: FLO) will report its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 18, 2023, after 4:00 p.m. A press release, pre-recorded management remarks with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation will be posted at that time.

On Friday, May 19, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the company will host a live question and answer webcast. The materials and webcast access information will be posted at www.flowersfoods.com/investors (Quarterly Updates). Following the webcast, a replay will be available at the same website.

Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact/media-inquiries