Global Digital Lending Platform Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand Attributed to Benefits such as Quick Loan Life Cycle than Traditional Loan Lending Process Drives Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Lending Platform Market by Component (Service, Solution), Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), End User - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Digital Lending Platform Market size was estimated at USD 17.18 billion in 2022, USD 21.51 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.34% to reach USD 104.74 billion by 2030.

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Digital Lending Platform Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Digital Lending Platform Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Digital Lending Platform Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation

5. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

6. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Digital Lending Platform Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Digital Lending Platform Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Digital Lending Platform Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Digital Lending Platform Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Digital Lending Platform Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Digital Lending Platform Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Digital Lending Platform Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 221 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $104.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.3% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand Attributed to Benefits such as Quick Loan Life Cycle than Traditional Loan Lending Process

Expanding Application of Digital Platforms Owing to Increasing Penetration of Smartphones, Tablets and Laptops

Rising Consumer Awareness on Online Lending Platform Worldwide

Restraints

Developing Concerns Regarding Privacy and Security Policies

Opportunities

Upsurging Implementation of Upgraded Technologies such as AI, ML and Blockchain in Digital Lending Platforms

Emerging Enhancement in Governmental Rules and Regulations

Challenges

Growing Interest Rates than Traditional Lending Platforms

Reluctance of Consumers Towards Digital Lending Platforms

Companies Mentioned

Abrigo

Black Knight Inc.

Cu Direct

EdgeVerve

Finastra Limited

FIS, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc.

Intellect Design Arena

KeyCorp

Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Nucleus Software Exports Limited

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Roostify, Inc.

Sigma Infosolutions

Tata Consultancy Services

Tavant Technologies

Temenos AG

Wipro Limited

Wizni, Inc. by ARIVE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8evuk6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment