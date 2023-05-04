[NEW REPORT] CAR-T Cell Therapy Market is estimated to be US$ 7.0 billion by 2032; Growing Prevalence of Cancer Disease to Foster Market Growth - BY PMI

Covina, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAR-T Cell Therapies has entered in mainstream of cancer treatment with innovation and are widely available in U.S. and other regions. Six CAR-T Cell Therapies are approved by FDA since 2017, for treating blood cancers such as lymphomas, leukemia and multiple myeloma.

Growing incidence of cancer has become major contribution in target market growth. Wide benefits of CAR-T Cell therapy such as destruction of cancer cells using patient immune system, shortened treatment time and early recovery is expected to fruitful the demand for CAR-T Cell Therapy market growth in future.

Key Highlights:



In January 2022, Bristol Myers Squibb received Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare approval for “Abecma” (idecabtagene vicleucel) a BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen)-directed CAR-T cell immunotherapy for treating multiple myeloma in adult patients.

In April 2022, U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta), for adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma which is refractory to first-line chemo-immunotherapy and replases within twelve months of chemo-immunotherapy.

Analyst View:

Growing prevalence of cancer disease has become major contribution in CAR-T Cell Therapy market growth. Increase in research and development activities, new product launch and approval by FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has given positive impact on CAR-T Cell Therapy market growth.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Drug Type - Ciloleucel, Axicabtagene, Brexucabtagene Autoleucel, Tisagenlecleucel, and Others

By Indication - Acute Lymphocyctic Leukemia, Lymphoma, Non-Hodgkin Leukemia and Others

By End-Users - Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage







Customization Available: Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key players:

Bristol Myer Squibb

Merck & Co. Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Bluebird Bio-Inc.

Novartis AG

Caribou Biosciences Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Miltenyi Biotech

Cartesian Therapeutics

What are some challenges faced by the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market?

High Treatment Costs: CAR-T cell therapy is a complex and expensive treatment, and its high cost is a major challenge for patients, healthcare providers, and payers. The cost of CAR-T cell therapy can range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, making it difficult for some patients to access this treatment.

CAR-T cell therapy is a complex and expensive treatment, and its high cost is a major challenge for patients, healthcare providers, and payers. The cost of CAR-T cell therapy can range from hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars, making it difficult for some patients to access this treatment. Manufacturing Complexities: CAR-T cell therapy requires the collection, genetic modification, and expansion of a patient's T-cells, which is a complex and labor-intensive process. The manufacturing process requires specialized facilities and expertise, and the scalability of manufacturing remains a challenge.

CAR-T cell therapy requires the collection, genetic modification, and expansion of a patient's T-cells, which is a complex and labor-intensive process. The manufacturing process requires specialized facilities and expertise, and the scalability of manufacturing remains a challenge. Safety Concerns: CAR-T cell therapy can cause potentially serious side effects, including cytokine release syndrome (CRS), neurotoxicity, and immune-mediated toxicities. The severity of these side effects varies from patient to patient, and managing these toxicities is a critical part of CAR-T cell therapy.

CAR-T cell therapy can cause potentially serious side effects, including cytokine release syndrome (CRS), neurotoxicity, and immune-mediated toxicities. The severity of these side effects varies from patient to patient, and managing these toxicities is a critical part of CAR-T cell therapy. Limited Indications: Currently, CAR-T cell therapy is only approved for certain types of blood cancers, including relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Expanding the indications for CAR-T cell therapy remains a challenge.

Currently, CAR-T cell therapy is only approved for certain types of blood cancers, including relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). Expanding the indications for CAR-T cell therapy remains a challenge. Regulatory Hurdles: CAR-T cell therapy is a novel and complex treatment, and regulatory approvals can be a challenge. The regulatory requirements for CAR-T cell therapy are evolving, and companies must navigate the regulatory landscape carefully to bring their products to market.

What are the Drivers of the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market?

Increasing Incidence of Cancer : The rising incidence of cancer, particularly blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, is a major driver of the CAR-T cell therapy market. CAR-T cell therapy offers a promising treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory blood cancers.

: The rising incidence of cancer, particularly blood cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma, is a major driver of the CAR-T cell therapy market. CAR-T cell therapy offers a promising treatment option for patients with relapsed or refractory blood cancers. Growing Number of Clinical Trials: The CAR-T cell therapy market is supported by a growing number of clinical trials that are evaluating the safety and efficacy of CAR-T cell therapies for different types of cancer. These trials are generating important data that is helping to advance the development of CAR-T cell therapies.

The CAR-T cell therapy market is supported by a growing number of clinical trials that are evaluating the safety and efficacy of CAR-T cell therapies for different types of cancer. These trials are generating important data that is helping to advance the development of CAR-T cell therapies. FDA Approvals: The FDA has granted several approvals for CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory ALL and NHL. These approvals have validated the potential of CAR-T cell therapy as a treatment option for certain types of cancer.

The FDA has granted several approvals for CAR-T cell therapies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory ALL and NHL. These approvals have validated the potential of CAR-T cell therapy as a treatment option for certain types of cancer. Advancements in Manufacturing Technologies: Advances in manufacturing technologies, such as automated systems and closed-system manufacturing, are improving the scalability and efficiency of CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of CAR-T cell therapy and make it more accessible to patients.

Advances in manufacturing technologies, such as automated systems and closed-system manufacturing, are improving the scalability and efficiency of CAR-T cell therapy manufacturing. These advancements are expected to drive down the cost of CAR-T cell therapy and make it more accessible to patients. Investment in Research and Development: Biotechnology companies and academic institutions are investing heavily in research and development to advance the development of CAR-T cell therapies. This investment is driving innovation and helping to bring new CAR-T cell therapies to market.

