Kristen Ledbetter Joins Associa EMB Management As Director of Business Development

REDMOND, Wash., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management (EMB), a leading provider of community management services throughout the Metro Seattle, Eastside, and Puget Sound areas, is pleased to announce that Kristen Ledbetter, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® has joined the company as director of business development. In this capacity, she will work with branch leadership to bring Associa’s complete range of value-added services to new and existing clients supported by the company throughout north-central Washington.

Ledbetter joins EMB with 17 years of experience in all facets of the community management industry. She most recently owned, a consulting firm that worked with common interest communities to help them optimize value and performance. She previously worked with a number of full-service community management firms in the greater Seattle area in community association manager, senior community association manager and general manager roles. Ledbetter brings with her a wide range of expertise in board governance, policy writing, project planning and coordination, financial reporting, strategic planning and business development.

“Kristen is a respected professional with broad experience in many different areas of the community management process,” said Georgie Zuppa, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa regional sales director. “Her strong knowledge of the Seattle metro area will play a key role in expanding our footprint in the region.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment