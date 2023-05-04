Organic Food Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: Major Players Include Danone, General Mills, Hail Celestial and Organic Valley

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Organic Food Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This reportprovides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global organic food market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global organic food market reached a value of nearly $215,350.2 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $215,350.2 million in 2022 to $412,927.7 million in 2027 at a rate of 13.9%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2027 and reach $894,544.7 million in 2032.

This report describes and explains the organic food market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rising awareness of the benefits of organic products, increasing cases of food poisoning, strong economic growth in emerging markets, influence of digital media marketing and social media and COVID-19.



Going forward, growing number of health-conscious consumers, demographic shifts in emerging markets, rising penetration of organized retail and growth in specialist organic food retailers in developed economies will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the organic food market in the future include high barriers to entry, stringent regulations and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The organic food market is segmented by product type into organic meat, poultry and dairy, organic fruits and vegetables, organic bread and bakery, organic beverages, organic processed food and other organic products. The organic fruits and vegetables market was the largest segment of the organic food market segmented by product type accounting for 38.7% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the organic bread and bakery market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organic food market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 14.7% during 2022-2027.



The organic food market is segmented by distribution channel into conventional retailers, natural sales channels and online stores. The conventional retailers market was the largest segment of the organic food market segmented by distribution channel accounting for 68.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the natural sales channels market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the organic food market segmented by distribution channel, at a CAGR of 14.4% during 2022-2027.



The conventional retailers market is segmented by type into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores and other conventional retailers. The supermarkets/hypermarkets market was the largest segment of the conventional retailers market segmented by type accounting for 47.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the other conventional retailers market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the conventional retailers market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2022-2027.



Western Europe was the largest region in the organic food market, accounting for 37.9% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the organic food market will be Asia Pacific and Middle East where growth will be at CAGRs of 26.7% and 22.4% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 19.0% and 18.5% respectively.



The organic food market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.74% of the total market in 2021. Danone S.A was the largest competitor with 2.49% share of the market, followed by The Kroger Co. with 1.82%, General Mills Inc. with 1.44%, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. with 0.99%, Organic Valley with 0.70%, United Natural Foods, Inc. with 0.67%, Dole Food Company with 0.65%, Amy's Kitchen, Inc. with 0.62%, Riverford with 0.20%, and Conagra Brands, Inc. with 0.17%.



The top opportunities in the organic food market segmented by product type will arise in the organic fruits and vegetables segment, which will gain $76,384.9 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in segment by distribution channel will arise in the conventional retailers segment, which will gain $133,071.0 million of global annual sales by 2027. The organic food market size will gain the most in China at $50,778.9 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the organic food market include focusing on improving labelling and packaging, exploring opportunities to invest in new product launches, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) for organic farming, developing zero-calorie soft drinks, focusing on expanding product portfolio and focusing on upcycled food.



Player-adopted strategies in the organic food market include catering to the growing demand for natural and organic products through new investments, expanding product portfolio through launch of new products and enhancing business operations through strategic investments.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 316 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $215350.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $894544.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.3% Regions Covered Global

10. Organic Food Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Organic Food Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Organic Food Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

