Atopic Dermatitis Market Size to Hit USD 4.99 Billion by 2030 at 13.20% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Atopic dermatitis market Information By Type, Application, End User, And Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market size was valued at USD 1.85 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow from USD 2.09 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.99 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period (2022 - 2030).

Market Scope:

Chronic skin inflammation brought on by atopic dermatitis results in red, itchy, puffy, and cracked skin. Treatment is necessary because the afflicted region can release white fluid. Atopic dermis typically starts with childhood and can worsen as people mature. Genetic abnormality, environmental exposure, immune system dysfunction, and difficulties with skin permeability are the causes of atopic dermatitis.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 4.99 Billion CAGR 13.20% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rapid development of novel pipeline drugs to boost market growth Increased need for new biologics and product approvals will accelerate the expansion of the atopic dermatitis market

Atopic Dermatitis Market Competitive Outlook:

With significant industry changes including new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in an environment where competition is fierce and the market is growing, competitors in the atopic dermatitis business must provide products that are economical.

Manufacturing locally to cut operational costs is one of the main business tactics used by manufacturers in the global atopic dermatitis industry to benefit customers and increase the market sector. The atopic dermatitis sector has recently produced medications and treatments that have some of the greatest advantages.

Key Companies in the atopic dermatitis market includes

Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan)

Sanofi S.A. (France)

Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S)

Novartis International AG (Switzerland)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S)

Meda Pharmaceuticals (U.S)

Pfizer Inc. (U.S)

Atopic Dermatitis Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The rapid expansion of novel pipeline drugs is expected to boost the market growth in the projected period. Additionally, it is expected that the increased need for new biologics and product approvals will accelerate the expansion of the atopic dermatitis market and factors that are projected to fuel market development include the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis and favorable reimbursement policies in emerging countries. Additionally, it is projected that the growing public awareness of the disease's treatments and various government initiatives to provide better and more affordable care would have an effect on the development of the global atopic dermatitis market.

Businesses invest in R&D to develop new products to compete in the lucrative atopic dermatitis industry. A growing number of medications that have advanced to the final phases of clinical trials after exhibiting promising findings are projected to aid major corporations' revenue growth in the next years. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the development of biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and a rise in product approvals will spur market expansion during the projection period. RINVOQ is suggested for patients who have not responded to prior pill and injectable therapies.

A relatively recent field of medicine is biologics. The concentrated approach of the biologics industry is one important factor encouraging market growth. Due to the significant risk of illness recurrence, businesses are investing in the development of novel biologics with excellent effectiveness. Although biologics are not typically thought of as first-line treatments, dermatologists believe that because of their improved efficacy, safety, and targeted approach to treating the disease, they should be the first choice for patients who have atopic dermatitis for a significant portion of the year.

Market Restraints

Atopic dermatitis is a disorder that results in dry, rough, itchy skin. It is just one kind of dermatitis. The function of the skin barrier is harmed. The skin becomes more sensitive, prone to infection, and dry due to this lack of barrier function. The effects of atopic dermatitis are benign. The skin isn't unclean or sick, and it's not infectious, either. There are remedies that can help control the symptoms.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The worldwide atopic dermatitis market is expected to suffer as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. Most atopic dermatitis patients maintain their overall care, and patients should never quit oral, biological, or other current therapies without first visiting their doctors. The coronavirus pandemic crisis does not enhance the risk of life-threatening conditions in persons with eczema, according to the National Eczema Association. On the other hand, atopic dermatitis sufferers are reported to be responsible for an increase in emergency room visits due to their higher rates of anxiety and sadness. The market for treatments for atopic dermatitis is anticipated to increase more quickly as a result of all these causes.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Segmentation:

By type

The majority of the market's revenue for atopic dermatitis was generated by the monoclonal antibodies segment. The market is primarily driven by an increase in the incidence of cancer, an increase in the demand for less expensive biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, a high demand for biologics, an increase in genomics R&D activities, and the launch of genetic platforms with cutting-edge technology like next-generation sequencing.

By application

In 2021, the Cancer ruled the market. This is because cancer is becoming more common, more drugs are being developed, and research and development are expanding, all of which are expected to help the market throughout the projected period.

By end-user

In 2021, the Hospitals industry dominated the overall market. the high rate of atopic dermatitis, growing prescription costs, rising living standards for lower and middle class families, and the approval of new medications. As more steps from various governmental agencies are made to improve the infrastructure of hospitals, the growth of the hospital segment is also projected.

Atopic Dermatitis Market Regional Analysis:

The global market for atopic dermatitis is dominated by North America, which holds a 43.20% share. The frequency of atopic dermatitis is rising, patients are becoming more aware of their treatment options, and the atopic dermatitis industry is expanding. A solid healthcare system and early adoption of innovative medications are also important.

The atopic dermatitis market in Europe is expanding significantly. The United Kingdom is projected to account for 20% to 25% of the Western European market in 2021. The area dominates the Western European market because to the high incidence of atopic dermatitis in children, increased knowledge of atopic dermatitis, favorable medical reimbursement standards, and well-established healthcare facilities that are anticipated to increase U.K. market share. It is often impossible to resist the urge to scratch since the skin is so regularly agonizingly uncomfortable. The skin may also become raw, uncomfortable, red, cracked, and painful as the problem flares up. The market for atopic dermatitis in the European area also has the biggest market share in Germany and was expanding at the quickest rate in the UK.

From 2022 to 2030, the Asia-Pacific Atopic Dermatitis Market is anticipated to see the highest CAGR growth. This is because there is a substantial amount of rapidly developing healthcare technology, there are many patients, and healthcare expenditure has increased. In addition, the India atopic dermatitis market had the quickest rate of growth in the Asia-Pacific region and held the greatest market share.

