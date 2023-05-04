Global Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Drives Growth

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization Equipment and Disinfectants Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists; marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market as it emerges from the COVID 19 shut down.

The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market reached a value of nearly $8,251.91 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.64% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $8,251.91 million in 2022 to $12,869.03 million in 2027 at a rate of 9.29%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.51% from 2027 and reach $19,359.94 million in 2032.

Companies Mentioned

Steris Plc

Getinge AB

Advanced Sterilization Products

Sotera Health LLC

Belimed AG

This report describes and explains the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market and covers 2017-2022, termed the historic period, and 2022-2027 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2027-2032. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, growing demand for eco-friendly disinfectants, an increased healthcare expenditure and an increased number of surgical procedures.



Going forward, government support, an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rapid growth in the elderly population and a rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market in the future include stringent regulations.



The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is segmented by product type into sterilization equipment and disinfectants. The sterilization equipment market was the largest segment of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by product type for 64.55% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the disinfectants market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by product type, at a CAGR of 9.71% during 2022-2027.



The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is segmented by method into physical method, chemical method and mechanical method. The chemical method market was the largest segment of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by method for 52.50% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the physical method market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by method, at a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027.



The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is segmented by end-user into hospitals and clinics, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, other industries and non-industrial use. The hospitals and clinics market was the largest segment of the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by end-user for 59.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the pharmaceutical companies market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market, accounting for 28.82% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market will be Africa, and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.37% and 11.98% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 10.25% and 9.82% respectively.



The global sterilization equipment and disinfectants market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 37.41% of the total market in 2021. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Steris Plc was the largest competitor with 11.80% share of the market, followed by Getinge AB with 7.59%, Advanced Sterilization Products with 5.53%, Sotera Health LLC with 4.29%, Belimed AG with 3.41%, 3M Company with 2.23%, Fortive Corporation with 1.71%, SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD. with 0.50%, CISA Production Srl with 0.18% and Tuttnauer with 0.16%.



The top opportunities in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by product type will arise in the sterilization equipment segment, which will gain $2,892.76 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by method will arise in the physical method segment, which will gain $2,094.56 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market segmented by end-user will arise in the hospitals and clinics segment, which will gain $2,818.73 million of global annual sales by 2027. The sterilization equipment and disinfectants market size will gain the most in the USA at $658.93 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market include new product launches, focus on disinfection robots, mergers and acquisitions, new facility expansions, technology advancements, partnerships and collaborations and increasing investments.



Player-adopted strategies in the sterilization equipment and disinfectants market include enhancing business operations through the launch of new products and strengthening its business activities through strategic acquisitions.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 286 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8251.91 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $19359.94 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Product Type

6.4.1. Sterilization Equipment

6.4.2. Disinfectants

6.5. Market Segmentation By Method

6.5.1. Physical Method

6.5.2. Chemical Method

6.5.3. Mechanical Method

6.6. Market Segmentation By End-User

6.6.1. Hospitals And Clinics

6.6.2. Clinical Laboratories

6.6.3. Pharmaceutical Companies

6.6.4. Non-Industrial Use



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Product Launches

7.2. Focus On Disinfection Robots

7.3. Mergers And Acquisitions

7.4. New Facility Expansions

7.5. Electron Beam Sterilization

7.6. Technology Advancements

7.7. Partnerships And Collaborations

7.8. Increasing Investments



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market, Segmentation By Method, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

