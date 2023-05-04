Microelectronic Medical Implants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Microelectronic Medical Implants Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the microelectronic medical implants market forecasts the global microelectronic medical implants market to grow at a CAGR of more than 9%, increasing from $37.6 billion in 2022 to $41.2 billion in 2023. The microelectronic medical implants market is further expected to grow to $58.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of more than 9%. North America was the largest region in the microelectronic medical implants market in 2022.



The increasing prevalence of hearing impairments is expected to drive the growth of the microelectronic medical implant market. Microelectronic medical implants can improve hearing in individuals with severe hearing loss who cannot be helped by hearing aids.

Technological advancement is a key trend contributing to the growth of the microelectronic medical implants market. Major companies are developing new technologies to enhance their position in the market. For example, Medtronic Plc., a leading provider of medical technology, services, and solutions, launched the Adaptix Interbody System in 2020, which is the first navigated Titanium implant based on Titan nanoLOCK surface technology. In addition, Medtronic acquired Intersect ENT, a US-based medical technology company focused on treating ear, nose, and throat conditions, in May 2021, further strengthening its portfolio.

The microelectronic medical implants market's major players include Abiomed Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Medtronic Inc., Neuropace Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Zoll Medical Corporation, Biotronik Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Envoy Medical Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, World heart Corporation, Schiller Americas Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., St. Jude Medical Inc., and Xenco Medical.

The global microelectronic medical implants market is segmented -

1) By Product: Neurostimulators, Drug Infusion Pumps, Pacemakers, Defibrillators, Spinal Fusion Stimulators, Implantable Drug Pumps, Hearing Implants, Eye Implants, Ocular Implants, Other Products

2) By Technology: Radiofrequency, Sensors, Other Technologies

3) By Material: Metals, Titanium, Stainless Steel, Platinum, Gold Brazed Alloys, Polymers, Ceramics, Other Materials

4) By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Oncology, Other Applications

5) By End-Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres

The microelectronic medical implant report offers valuable insights into the current scenario and future prospects of the microelectronic medical implants market. The report identifies key drivers that will shape the market's growth trajectory in the years to come. Information on trends and top segments will help players spot opportunities and form well-informed strategies.

Microelectronic Medical Implants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the microelectronic medical implants market size, microelectronic medical implants market segments, microelectronic medical implants market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

