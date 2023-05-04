The Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market Is Projected To Grow At A 5% Rate Through The Forecast Period As Per The Business Research Company's Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the rapid microbiology testing kits market forecasts the market to grow from $4.3 billion in 2022 to $4.6 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of more than 5%. Furthermore, the rapid microbiology testing kits market is projected to grow to $5.7 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of more than 5%. The North American region was the largest in the market in 2022.



The rising cases of infectious diseases is a major driver for the market, increasing the need for rapid microbiology tests due to their faster and more reliable results. For example, the CDC reported 15.5 million visits to physician offices and 3.7 million emergency department visits with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis annually.

Learn More In-Depth On The Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rapid-microbiology-testing-kits-global-market-report

Technological advancements in the market are an emerging trend, improving the efficiency and reliability of tests and testing methods through automation, robotic handling, and imaging. Automation in rapid microbial identification offers better throughputs and more accurate results. Similarly, robotic cassette handling, incubation, and imaging reduce the risks of miscounts, mid-test contamination, and incorrect data entry, resulting in fewer false positives and out-of-specification investigations. Fewer inquiries will ultimately enhance uptime and reduce test delay and recall. For example, Abbott Laboratories launched the next generation Alinity HQ Hematology Analyzer, which is designed to reduce errors and manual procedures in testing.

Major players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bruker Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Danaher Corporation, Don Whitley Scientific Limited, Merck KGaA, Neogen Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. The

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2541&type=smp

The global rapid microbiology testing kits market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Instruments, Reagents And Kits, Consumables

2) By Application: Clinical Disease Diagnosis, Food And Beverage Testing, Pharmaceutical And Biological Drug Testing, Cosmetics And Personal Care Products Testing, Environmental Testing, Research Applications, Other Applications

3) By Testing Type: Growth-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Cellular Component-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Nucleic Acid-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Viability-Based Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits, Other Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Methods

The Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of the market. The report offers valuable insights for industry players, investors, and stakeholders looking to understand the current scenario and future potential of the market.

Rapid Microbiology Testing Kits Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the rapid microbiology testing kits market size, rapid microbiology testing kits market segments, rapid microbiology testing kits market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database