[Latest] qPCR Reagents Market is estimated to be US$ 4.0 billion by 2032; Growing Technological Innovation in Life-sciences Sector to Foster Market Growth - By PMI

Covina, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- qPCR is also called as real-time polymerase chain reaction, a lab method of molecular biology-dependent on the polymerase chain reaction. qPCR can be used in two different variations, namely, semi-quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction and quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction.

Growing population with rising genetic disorder has become major contribution in target market growth. Growing prevalence of infectious disease and pandemic such as COVID-19 has provided lucrative opportunities in qPCR Reagents market growth. Ongoing advancement in PCR product is further, expected to boost the demand for qPCR Reagents Market growth over the forecast period.

Key Highlights:

In August 2022, PCR Biosystems launched new powerful Air-Dryable Probe 1-Step Mix a versatile all in one “air dryable 4x RT- qPCR reagent mix for detection of DNA and RNA sequences. New launched kit is comprised with MgCl2, dNTPs, glycerol free 4x qPCR mix with hot start Taq polymerase and blend of excipients.

In April 2019, Meridian launched new “Inhibitor Tolerant qPCR Mix” to improve quantification and DNA target amplification from crude samples. New launched qPCR mix contains buffer system and novel DNA polymerase which is designed to reduce the sample processing amount required for reliable qPCR analysis.

Analyst View:

Technological advancement has become a key factor in target market growth. Growing geriatric population and rising demand for advanced medical technologies and increasing private and public support to expand new digital PCR technologies is anticipated to increase the demand for qPCR Reagents market growth in coming years.

Key players:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Takara Bio

Affymetrix Inc.

Promega Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Quanta Biosciences Inc.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast period 2022 – 2032 Market representation Revenue in USD Trillion & CAGR from 2022 to 2032 Market Segmentation By Detection Method:



Dye-Based qPCR Reagents

Probes and Primer-Based qPCR Reagents By Packaging Type:



qPCR Core Kits

qPCR Mastermixes By Application:



Diagnostic

Research

Forensic Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

What are some challenges faced by the qPCR Reagents Market?

Increasing Competition: There is intense competition among market players, with a large number of established and new players entering the market. This has led to a decrease in product prices, leading to lower profit margins for manufacturers.

There is intense competition among market players, with a large number of established and new players entering the market. This has led to a decrease in product prices, leading to lower profit margins for manufacturers. High Cost of qPCR Instruments: qPCR instruments are expensive, which limits the adoption of these instruments in low-resource settings. This factor has a direct impact on the demand for qPCR reagents, as lower instrument sales result in lower reagent sales.

qPCR instruments are expensive, which limits the adoption of these instruments in low-resource settings. This factor has a direct impact on the demand for qPCR reagents, as lower instrument sales result in lower reagent sales. Technological Advancements: With the constant advancements in technology, new and improved qPCR reagents are being introduced to the market. This poses a challenge for existing market players to keep up with the pace of innovation and remain competitive.

With the constant advancements in technology, new and improved qPCR reagents are being introduced to the market. This poses a challenge for existing market players to keep up with the pace of innovation and remain competitive. Regulatory Hurdles: The qPCR reagents market is highly regulated, and obtaining regulatory approvals for new products is a time-consuming and expensive process. This can hinder the introduction of new products to the market and limit the growth potential of market players.

The qPCR reagents market is highly regulated, and obtaining regulatory approvals for new products is a time-consuming and expensive process. This can hinder the introduction of new products to the market and limit the growth potential of market players. Lack of Standardization: There is a lack of standardization in qPCR assays, leading to variations in results between different labs. This can impact the accuracy and reliability of qPCR results, which can affect the adoption of qPCR reagents.

What are the Drivers of the qPCR Reagents Market?



Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders is driving the demand for qPCR-based diagnostic tests. qPCR reagents are widely used in clinical research and diagnostic laboratories to detect and quantify DNA and RNA, making them essential tools in disease diagnosis and monitoring.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders is driving the demand for qPCR-based diagnostic tests. qPCR reagents are widely used in clinical research and diagnostic laboratories to detect and quantify DNA and RNA, making them essential tools in disease diagnosis and monitoring. Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine : The growing focus on personalized medicine is increasing the demand for qPCR reagents, as they are essential for identifying genetic variations and mutations that can affect an individual's response to treatment. QPCR-based assays are used to analyze the expression of genes associated with drug metabolism and pharmacogenomics, enabling physicians to tailor treatment plans to individual patients.

: The growing focus on personalized medicine is increasing the demand for qPCR reagents, as they are essential for identifying genetic variations and mutations that can affect an individual's response to treatment. QPCR-based assays are used to analyze the expression of genes associated with drug metabolism and pharmacogenomics, enabling physicians to tailor treatment plans to individual patients. Technological Advancements: The development of new and improved qPCR reagents, including fluorescent probes, TaqMan assays, and SYBR Green assays, is driving the growth of the market. These advancements have improved the accuracy and sensitivity of qPCR assays, making them more reliable and efficient.

The development of new and improved qPCR reagents, including fluorescent probes, TaqMan assays, and SYBR Green assays, is driving the growth of the market. These advancements have improved the accuracy and sensitivity of qPCR assays, making them more reliable and efficient. Increasing Investments in Life Sciences Research: The increasing investments in life sciences research, particularly in the areas of genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery, are driving the demand for qPCR reagents. qPCR is widely used in these fields for gene expression profiling, genotyping, and quantification of DNA and RNA, making it an essential tool in life sciences research.

The increasing investments in life sciences research, particularly in the areas of genomics, proteomics, and drug discovery, are driving the demand for qPCR reagents. qPCR is widely used in these fields for gene expression profiling, genotyping, and quantification of DNA and RNA, making it an essential tool in life sciences research. Growing Adoption of qPCR in Food Testing: The use of qPCR in food testing is growing rapidly, as it provides a rapid, accurate, and sensitive method for detecting foodborne pathogens and contaminants. This has led to an increase in the demand for qPCR reagents in the food and beverage industry.

What are the future prospects and opportunities for the qPCR reagents market, and what are the key success factors for market players?

Increasing Demand for Companion Diagnostics: The growing focus on personalized medicine is increasing the demand for companion diagnostics, which use qPCR technology to identify genetic variations that can affect an individual's response to treatment. This is expected to drive the demand for qPCR reagents in the coming years.

The growing focus on personalized medicine is increasing the demand for companion diagnostics, which use qPCR technology to identify genetic variations that can affect an individual's response to treatment. This is expected to drive the demand for qPCR reagents in the coming years. Growing Demand for Point-of-Care Testing: The demand for point-of-care testing is growing, as it provides rapid and accurate results without the need for a laboratory. qPCR-based point-of-care testing is expected to become more common, creating new opportunities for market players.

The demand for point-of-care testing is growing, as it provides rapid and accurate results without the need for a laboratory. qPCR-based point-of-care testing is expected to become more common, creating new opportunities for market players. Advancements in Technology: Technological advancements, such as the development of digital PCR (dPCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are expected to drive growth in the qPCR reagents market. These technologies offer improved accuracy and sensitivity, enabling more precise detection and quantification of DNA and RNA.

Technological advancements, such as the development of digital PCR (dPCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), are expected to drive growth in the qPCR reagents market. These technologies offer improved accuracy and sensitivity, enabling more precise detection and quantification of DNA and RNA. Increasing Research in Agriculture and Environmental Testing: The use of qPCR in agriculture and environmental testing is growing, as it provides a reliable and sensitive method for detecting pathogens and contaminants. This is expected to create new opportunities for market players in these fields.

Key success factors for market players in the qPCR reagents market include:

Innovation: Developing new and improved qPCR reagents that offer greater sensitivity, accuracy, and efficiency than existing products is essential for success in the market.

Developing new and improved qPCR reagents that offer greater sensitivity, accuracy, and efficiency than existing products is essential for success in the market. Strategic Partnerships: Partnering with academic and research institutions, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, can help market players to develop new products and expand their customer base.

Partnering with academic and research institutions, as well as biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, can help market players to develop new products and expand their customer base. Regulatory Compliance: Ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks is essential for market players, as non-compliance can result in fines, product recalls, and damage to reputation.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory frameworks is essential for market players, as non-compliance can result in fines, product recalls, and damage to reputation. Customer Support: Providing excellent customer support, including technical support, training, and after-sales service, is important for building customer loyalty and gaining a competitive advantage.

Providing excellent customer support, including technical support, training, and after-sales service, is important for building customer loyalty and gaining a competitive advantage. Cost Competitiveness: Maintaining cost competitiveness is essential for market players, as price is a key factor in purchasing decisions for customers. Finding ways to reduce costs while maintaining quality is important for success in the market.

About Prophecy Market Insights:

Prophecy Market Insights is a leading provider of market research services, offering insightful and actionable reports to clients across various industries. With a team of experienced analysts and researchers, Prophecy Market Insights provides accurate and reliable market intelligence, helping businesses make informed decisions and stay ahead of the competition. The company's research reports cover a wide range of topics, including industry trends, market size, growth opportunities, competitive landscape, and more. Prophecy Market Insights is committed to delivering high-quality research services that help clients achieve their strategic goals and objectives.

