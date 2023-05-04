Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division Moves Up on 2023 CDN TOP 100 Solution Provider Ranking

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd., (Konica Minolta) today announced its IT Services Division, IT Weapons was once again named on the Top 100 Solution Provider list by ITWC Research and the Channel Daily News (CDN) for 2023. The list celebrates the achievements of IT leaders who have blazed new trails and continue to break ground and dominate the market with their innovative products and services. Each year, CDN creates a detailed snapshot of Canada’s leading IT solution providers, based on submissions provided by managed service providers, cloud solution providers, system integrators, and IT consultants from across the country.



“The release of the Top 100 Solution Provider ranking acknowledges the companies that are thriving financially, but we also wanted to shine a spotlight on innovation and new approaches. The Channel Innovation Awards are important recognition for companies, regardless of size, who develop breakthrough solutions, seek niche opportunities, and break new ground in serving partners and customers. Both are important recognition to support the channel,” said Fawn Annan, CEO, ITWC.

The Top 100 Solution Provider ranking consists of channel organizations that collectively generated more than $11 billion in revenue during 2022. A notable shift in the list order was caused by clients adopting new ways of working — either work from home, office, or a hybrid – a keen interest has persisted in the marketplace with clients seeking the implementation of technology enhancements and innovation to support these workplace adaptations. The top 100 solution providers stayed at-the-ready, guiding clients through challenging circumstances to ensure vital systems remained operational and secure.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team who has worked tirelessly to develop innovative IT solutions that have helped to transform the industry. I’m very proud to be a part of this community of talented professionals who are pushing the boundaries of what is possible,” said Mark DeFreitas, Regional Vice President, Managed IT.

For this year’s complete list of the Top 100 Solution Providers, please click here.

About IT Weapons

As the IT Services Division of Konica Minolta (Canada) Ltd., IT Weapons has been delivering IT Services, hybrid cloud solutions, Information Security, connectivity, infrastructure management, and technical support for over 20 years.

You need a technology partner who makes you feel safe. One who can work with your business goals and your operating reality – and one who you can trust to deliver when it comes to your critical business technology. We’ll be there when and where you need us. Take a breath. Don’t worry, we got your IT covered.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta’s journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. We innovate for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept us moving then, keeps us moving now. Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility and cloud services and optimize business processes with workflow automation. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhubi-Series. Konica Minolta's IT Services Division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized by Brand Keys as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier market for sixteen consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter (@KonicaMinoltaCA), and Instagram

Contact Information

Konica Minolta Media Relations – Canada

Marketing Department, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd.

info@bt.konicaminolta.ca

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df9207fe-b635-4ec8-93aa-10e4f4e09a9d