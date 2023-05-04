Green Technology and Sustainability Global Market Report 2023: Growing Awareness and Concerns Towards the Environment Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028 Segmented By Component (Solution, Services {Consulting, Integration and Technology, Support & Maintenance}), By Technology, By Application, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global green technology and sustainability market are expected to expand during the forecast period due to increasing demand for green technology.

Companies Mentioned

General Electric Company

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Salesforce.com Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd

Engie Impact

Sensus USA, Inc.

Enviance, Inc

Intelex Technologies Inc.

CropX Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Global issues, including climate change, overuse, and depletion of natural resources, rapid population expansion, and environmental pollution, are among the main causes of the increasing demand for green technology, which is less detrimental to the environment and aids in protecting natural resources.



According to its supply chain or manufacturing process, green technology is described as a category of technology that is thought to be environmentally beneficial. In other terms, the term "green technology" can also apply to the generation of clean energy, the use of substitute methods, and the use of fuels that are less damaging to the environment than fossil fuels. It covers a wide range of scientific disciplines, such as hydrology, atmospheric science, agriculture, and energy.

Growing Awareness and Concerns Towards the Environment

After significant events in the world, environmental conservation became a major topic. For instance, the massive industrial catastrophe in India in 1984, the oil crisis, the nuclear tragedy, the hole in the ozone layer, and the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

The significance of environmental health has been widely recognized as a result of these events. The environmental movement has started, and several governments, businesses, and organizations have passed laws and rules requiring green management.

Additionally, when it comes to global warming, the United Nations' agenda's top priorities are "green" technology, green economics, and green lifestyles. Thus, green innovations will be accepted globally, and the green industry will make investments across all spheres of human endeavor.

Only green technology is an advancement that does not affect living beings. Robotics, artificial intelligence, and automated vehicles use green digital at the core of the fourth industrial revolution. Since the depletion of fossil fuels poses a serious risk to sustainability and human advancement, companies can also get an advantage over rivals and gain market share by implementing green technologies.

Green innovation lowers the cost of materials, energy, upkeep, and operations. Additionally, it can enhance a company's environmental reputation, particularly among environmentally conscious customers of competitors.

The Rise of the Internet of Things (IoT)

As digital technology and green technology are highly interdependent, cutting-edge technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT) will be crucial to the expansion of the green technology industry. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a sizable network of connected things that can talk to one another.

Green technology will expand as a result of the IoT market's expansion and development. IoT technology can aid in enhancing sustainability in a variety of fields, including waste management, agriculture, wildlife preservation, construction, and wastewater management. Sustainable growth requires each of these components. The ultimate objective is to use IoT and green technology to enhance sustainability across all industries.

Increase in Consumer and Industrial Interest in the Use of Clean Energy Resources

Green technology advancements are mostly driven by an increase in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. The focus on clean energy resources has grown as people are becoming more conscious of emissions from manufacturing industries like mining and forest monitoring.

Major leading players are choosing these solutions at a significant rate due to the quick uptake of smart grid technology in various industries as well as the advantages of grid technology, such as cost-effectiveness and dependable grid integration, as well as technological innovation of green technology.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Green Technology and Sustainability Market have been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

Technology and Sustainability Market, By Component:

Solution

Services

Consulting

Integration and Technology

Support and maintenance

Technology and Sustainability Market, By Technology:

IoT

AI and Analytics

Digital Twin

Cloud Computing

Security

Blockchain

Technology and Sustainability Market, By Application:

Carbon Footprint Management

Green Building

Water Purification

Water Leak Detection

Fire Detection Soil Condition/Moisture Monitoring

Crop Monitoring

Forest Monitoring

Weather Monitoring and Forecasting

Air and Water Pollution Monitoring

Sustainable Mining and Exploration

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj0hai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.