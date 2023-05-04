ESP Logistics Technology Announces New Team Members as They Continue to Grow

LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESP Logistics Technology (ESP), a technology company focused on increasing supply chain productivity and sustainability through providing real-time location intelligence, announced the addition of eight new team members as they continue to strengthen their platform offerings.



“We are happy to welcome on board all our new hires. This is an exciting time for ESP as we continue to work on extending the deployment of our platform into new industry applications,” said Dan Pimentel, President and CFO. “We believe we’re building a best-in-industry team and will continue seeking top talent as we grow.”

Sales & Marketing

David Mesgar, SVP of Sales- David has spent over 20 years as an executive in high-growth private equity companies. He was previously SVP of Sales for Aberdeen, leading to 2 acquisitions during his tenure. He brings expertise in building and scaling sales organizations by aligning them with business objectives.

Kevin Scott, Customer Success Manager- Kevin has 25 years of experience with software management, functionality, deployment and training, GIS consulting, project management, contract management, and customer relations. At ESP, he will be building and creating positive customer experiences and establishing long-term partnerships.

Sochenda Sopann, Marketing Manager- Sochenda has over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications, along with a project management and process improvement background. At ESP, she is responsible for building and managing the marketing department and implementing marketing initiatives.

Software and Database

Brian Kowalsky, Software Engineer- Brian spent 16 years with GeoDecisions as a software developer in application development. He has worked on products for private, commercial, and local governments and the Department of Transportation. At ESP, he will lead the development and enhancement of the Notify platform and the Notify Widget.

Sean Murphy, Software Engineer- As a developer and engineer, Sean is experienced in React, Node-based backend systems, and many other technologies and platforms, such as Graph Database/Neo4j. At ESP, he will be working on the Aerospace effort, React-based projects, and the Time & Space Network.

Jeff Trez, Database Administrator- As a database administrator and cloud architect, Jeff has designed and developed new systems, migrated client environments to cloud providers, and optimized access and storage of large spatial data sets. At ESP, he will be working to provide real-time analytics and machine learning and creating and maintaining secure systems in multiple cloud platforms.

Quality Assurance

Olga Lytvynova, Director of Quality Assurance- Olga has worked in and held software quality assurance management roles since 2017. She is a Certified Scrum Master and a Certified Product Owner. At ESP, she will ensure the delivery of high-quality software products by establishing and maintaining effective quality assurance processes and standards and overseeing the SCRUM process.

Liliya Mansurova, Quality Assurance Analyst- Liliya previously worked at Gannett Fleming as a Jr. Software Quality Tester. At ESP, she will work closely with developers to produce top-quality programs that meet customer expectations.

About ESP

ESP’s mission is to connect the Global Supply Chain through its cloud-based geospatial platform that exponentially increases productivity via real-time location intelligence and end-to-end visibility while reducing environmental impact. The flow of goods, from manufacturing and shipping to warehousing and trucking, is a connected ecosystem that currently exists in disparate silos. With services that include geospatial technology and building a data pipeline, the vision is to unearth insights to unlock flow in the logistics and supply chain industries. For more information, visit www.esplogisticstech.com .

Media contact:

Sochenda Sopann

424-322-1769

ssopann@esplogisticstech.com