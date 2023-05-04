Global Blood Bags Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $597.2 Million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.85%

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Blood Bags Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, by Product, by Type, by Volume, by Material, by End-User, by Region and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Blood Bags Market was valued at USD 322.98 million in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 597.21 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

TERUMO BCT INC

Maco Pharma

Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd

Grifols SA

Neomedic International SL

Teleflex Incorporated

Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co Ltd

JMS Co Ltd

Demophorius Healthcare Ltd

KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC

Polymedicure

AdvaCare Pharma

Coloplast Corp

Innvol

Blood bags refers to flexible tiny pouch used for the storage, transfusion, collection, and transportation of blood along with various blood components like RBC, WBC, and blood platelets. The blood bags store both the blood and its components. The blood is extremely sensitive to changes in temperature, light, and air so the blood bags are required to store blood and its components

Market Drivers



The increasing blood collection initiatives and rising awareness among people regarding blood donation propel the growth of the market.



The growing government initiatives regarding blood sampling activities act as major factors for the growing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising numbers of hospitals, blood banks, and other healthcare centers boost the expansion of the market.



Road accidents require immediate medical assistance like blood transfusion which increases the demand for blood bags and fuels the growth of the market.



Market Restraints



The hazardous waste created by the use of blood bags and the lack of skilled workers hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost associated with blood bags restrains the growth of the global blood bags market.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD(MN)) in 2022 USD(MN)322.98 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD(MN)) by 2030 USD(MN)597.21 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

Penta Blood Bag

By Type

Collection Bag

Transfer Bag

By Volume

100ml

150ml

250ml

300ml

350ml

400ml

450ml

500ml

By Material

PVC

PET

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Blood Banks

Others

Key Question Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Blood Bags Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2023 to 2030?

Which segment/region will have the highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xwe0va

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment