Global Blood Bags Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $597.2 Million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.85%

The Global Blood Bags Market was valued at USD 322.98 million in 2022 and is expected to expand to USD 597.21 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period 2023-2030.

  • TERUMO BCT INC
  • Maco Pharma
  • Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd
  • Grifols SA
  • Neomedic International SL
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co Ltd
  • JMS Co Ltd
  • Demophorius Healthcare Ltd
  • KAWASUMI LABORATORIES INC
  • Polymedicure
  • AdvaCare Pharma
  • Coloplast Corp
  • Innvol

Blood bags refers to flexible tiny pouch used for the storage, transfusion, collection, and transportation of blood along with various blood components like RBC, WBC, and blood platelets. The blood bags store both the blood and its components. The blood is extremely sensitive to changes in temperature, light, and air so the blood bags are required to store blood and its components

Market Drivers

The increasing blood collection initiatives and rising awareness among people regarding blood donation propel the growth of the market.

The growing government initiatives regarding blood sampling activities act as major factors for the growing market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising numbers of hospitals, blood banks, and other healthcare centers boost the expansion of the market.

Road accidents require immediate medical assistance like blood transfusion which increases the demand for blood bags and fuels the growth of the market.

Market Restraints

The hazardous waste created by the use of blood bags and the lack of skilled workers hinders the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost associated with blood bags restrains the growth of the global blood bags market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

  • Single Blood Bag
  • Double Blood Bag
  • Triple Blood Bag
  • Quadruple Blood Bag
  • Penta Blood Bag

By Type

  • Collection Bag
  • Transfer Bag

By Volume

  • 100ml
  • 150ml
  • 250ml
  • 300ml
  • 350ml
  • 400ml
  • 450ml
  • 500ml

By Material

  • PVC
  • PET
  • Others

By End-Users

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Center
  • Blood Banks
  • Others

