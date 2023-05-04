4-day International Commercial Contracts School Training Course: London, United Kingdom - November 20-23, 2023

Dublin, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4-day International Commercial Contracts School Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This four-day Commercial Contracts School will give you a detailed understanding of contract law, drafting techniques and negotiation tactics.

Presented by an international specialist in the field, the course will enable participants to effectively navigate the complex areas of drafting and negotiating contracts.

It will provide the practical skills and knowledge needed to give you the confidence to understand and draft your agreements successfully.

Who Should Attend:

Heads of legal

In-house counsel

Contracts directors and managers

Commercial directors and managers

Senior business development executives

Private practice lawyers

Professional advisors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Module 1: Basics and necessary theoretical underpinning

Introduction to legal relationships: When are you obligated to someone? Discussion Common law: Torts Contracts Statutory duties Equity Civil law Civil codes

Contract Interpretation A contract: what's it all for? Systems of law Legal systems of the world Civil law -v- common law approaches English law: Precedent (and some Latin) Interpretation and construction Classical contract interpretation (6 canons) Clarity and ambiguity Modern contract interpretation (10 principles) The relevance of background to a contract

Some things to think about when drafting: Breach of contract Remedies and enforcement

How do you form a contract? Ingredients to form a contract Battle of the forms Distinctions between negotiations and contracts: Have you accidentally formed a contract while negotiating? Subject to contract' Without prejudice'



Day 2

Module 2: Skills for drafting a contract

Commercial contract format and structure Law and custom Tone and format Deed or under hand? Mapping the deal The free draft The tied draft: structures of typical commercial contracts Examining our agreement

Negotiating law, ancillary documentation and contracts Negotiating law Pre-contract documentation and discussions Prevention is better than cure Words to avoid LDs and penalties The pre-contract process Preparation Negotiations Pre-contract documents Interim Agreements Pre-contract contracts (TLAs) Content of TLA documents Agreements to Agree and change

Terms: express, implied and standard terminology Implied terms 3 types Plus 1 Express terms Time is of the essence Endeavours Standard terminology Reasonable Substantial Material

Drafting techniques (practical tips)

Drafting techniques: the hard stuff (1) Shall, will, endeavours WCI Undertakings Representations

Drafting techniques: the hard stuff (2) Warranties Indemnities

Exclusion and limitation clauses Famous liability myths Internationally accepted practice Factors which do and do not affect liability Negotiating liability clauses: B2B Arguments by each side Drafting liability clauses: B2B Types and categories of loss UCTA Process issues



Day 3

Module 3: Negotiating in the international business arena

Simplifying complexity

Background Negotiation - what do we mean? Good negotiators

A negotiation process model General knowledge: know yourself and CP Understanding fears Understanding paralanguage Understanding body language Understanding negotiation styles International negotiations: understanding context International negotiations: understanding culture Specific deal knowledge: know the deal Understanding stakeholder interests Understanding the key objectives Understanding commercial leverage BATNA WATNA Bottom line ZOPA

Prepare your specific negotiation plan Understanding and preparing your SIIOOPS Preparing your team composition Rehearsing Setting the agenda Preparing the environment Defining communication rules

The negotiation Negotiate! Strategy and sharing Feedback

Negotiation techniques Techniques around offers and counters Techniques to resolve conflicts Techniques to build trust Techniques to get past negotiation obstacles Ploys and counterploys Situational tactics Closing



Day 4

Module 4: Boilerplate and standard clauses

Introduction to boilerplate

Transferring Contractual Obligations Transferring rights Assignment Novation Other Third party rights Privity Some history Practical examples The 1999 rules Drafting issues and traps

Welded Boiler-plate Part 1: Interpretation Part 2: Notice and Communications Part 3: Waiver Part 4: Invalidity and severance Part 6: Force majeure

Entire agreement clauses

Governing law, jurisdiction and dispute resolution clauses

Miscellaneous boilerplate Announcements Counterparts Partnerships Government contracts Non-solicitation Further assurances Equitable relief Signatures



