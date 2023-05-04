Global Fiber Cable Termination Market Size To Worth USD 3.05 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.2%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Fiber Cable Termination Market Size is to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2022 to USD 3.05 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting.

Fiber cable termination is the process of connecting the ends of optical fibers to connectors or devices to establish reliable optical communication links. It involves stripping, cleaning, and polishing the fiber ends to ensure smooth surfaces for maximum performance. The fiber ends are then precisely aligned and attached using epoxy or mechanical methods. Thorough testing is conducted to verify proper alignment, insertion loss, and return loss. Fiber cable termination is crucial for achieving optimal signal transmission in telecommunications, data centers, and industrial networks. High-quality termination minimizes signal loss and ensures efficient and reliable communication, making it a critical step in fiber optic installations.

Key Players: Corning Incorporated, CommScope Holding Company Inc., AFL Telecommunications LLC, Belden Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Prysmian Group, Siemon, Panduit Corp., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., 3M Company, Diamond SA, EXFO Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Amphenol Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Fujikura Ltd., and OCC.

Global Fiber Cable Termination Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fiber Optic Pigtails and Fanout Kits), By Application (Communication Systems, Network Systems, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The fanout kits segment is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period

The global fiber cable termination market is categorized based on types. the global fiber cable termination market is segmented into fiber optic pigtails and fanout kits. The fanout kits segment is likely the fastest-growing in the global fiber cable termination market. Fanout kits are used to break out a single fiber optic cable into multiple individual fibers, making them suitable for applications where multiple connections are required. There are several reasons why the fanout kits segment is expected to experience rapid growth.

Communication systems are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.7% over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global fiber cable termination market is segmented into communication systems, network systems, and others. The communication systems segment is likely the fastest growing in the global fiber cable termination market. This is because communication systems, including telecommunications, data centers, and other communication networks, are experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for high-speed and reliable data transmission. The deployment of advanced communication technologies, such as 5G, IoT, and cloud computing, is driving the need for robust and efficient fiber optic networks, which require proper fiber cable termination for optimal performance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth in the fiber cable termination market due to several factors. Firstly, the region is experiencing significant economic growth, leading to increased investments in infrastructure development, including telecommunications and data centers. This is driving the demand for fiber optic networks, which in turn is boosting the need for fiber cable termination. Secondly, the increasing adoption of advanced communication technologies, such as 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud computing, is further driving the demand for fiber cable termination in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, the growing population and rising urbanization in countries like China and India are leading to increased demand for high-speed internet and communication services, driving the growth of the fiber cable termination market in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

