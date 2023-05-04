Spear Travel Group to Exhibit at Association of Legal Administrators’ 2023 Conference & Expo

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spear Travel Group, a full-service travel agency, today announced its attendance at the Association of Legal Administrators’ 2023 Annual Conference & Expo at the Seattle Convention Center running May 7-10, 2023. This year’s attendees will have the opportunity to network and learn more about the agency at its booth 1035 at which they will also be doing two-night stay giveaways at luxurious hotels. The agency offers services for business travel, trial travel, meetings, retreats and even leisure travel.



Spear Travel Group’s professional, detailed and responsive staff partner with clients to understand their goals, preferences and requirements to guarantee satisfaction. The agency uses its global connections to plan the most memorable experiences for clients from a business trip or company retreat to a weekend getaway or a dream vacation.

The agency will be raffling off two-night getaways with a select few of its luxury hotel partners:

Overlook the San Francisco Bay at The Claremont Club and Spa in Berkeley, California.

Take a beach trip to the Don CeSar in St. Petersburg, Florida, which is the crown jewel of Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Or experience the ultimate escape where recreation and relaxation reign supreme at the Garden of The Gods Resort and Wellness Club in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



Enter to win up to three times – through a link in a pre-conference email that will be sent to all preregistered attendees, by visiting the Spear Travel Group booth 1035 and for an extra entry, while at the booth, putting a hole in one on the putting green.

“We look forward to the opportunity to not only share what Spear Travel Group does with firmwide meetings and retreats, but how we have expanded based on the needs of the legal industry to tap into a niche community of traveling litigation teams,” says Ryan Spear, president of Spear Travel Group. “We understand that everyone’s time is valuable, and we help give time back to busy professionals while curating personalized travel experiences. Our clients are rewarded with minimal financial risk while affording them the time and resources to focus on core business or personal matters.”

Hotels for Trial, a division of Spear Travel Group, is a one-stop shop for traveling litigation teams. Through its expertise and strategic partnerships, the agency ensures its clients secure the best accommodations and contracting terms for trial stays and setup for war rooms. The agency’s seasoned team is staffed with hotel negotiation experts that have worked on hundreds of trials and litigation matters around the world. Hotels for Trial protects a firm’s financial liability, saves countless hours and comes at no cost to the client.

