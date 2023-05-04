Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation Raises $2.2M to Support the Eastern Sierra

Mammoth Lakes, Calif. , May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year’s Mammoth Invitational, culminating in a gala attended by over 500 people, raised $2.2 million for the Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation (MMCF) which provides financial aid to support academics and athletics for school children in Mammoth and the surrounding communities. This year’s fundraising brings the total to more than $15 million, which is being used by MMCF to support local children and families.

MMCF was founded in 2009 by Rusty Gregory, who was then Mammoth Mountain CEO, Mark Brownlie, then head coach of the Mammoth Ski and Snowboard Team, and Austin Beutner, a Los Angeles civic leader and philanthropist with four children on the ski team. Rusty recognized the unique situation that kids in a rural mountain town face. As a parent, he saw the lack of choices in schooling, after school programs, and other academic options to support kids in Mammoth Lakes and the surrounding communities. Rusty has remained the strongest benefactor to MMCF and this year he personally donated $1 million, noting that he sees an even greater impact for MMCF in the future.

This year’s gala celebrated Rusty’s contributions and his retirement from Alterra Mountain Company. “I was teary seeing all of the faces, past and present, there to contribute,” Gregory said. “I’m proud of the work we have done here, it is - and always has been - about the people.”



“It’s great to see the impact MMCF has had since Rusty, Mark and I started this effort in 2009,” added MMCF Co-Founder Austin Beutner. “You’ll head to Mammoth for the mountains but stay because of the people. MMCF invests in the people who live and work in the community.”



“People are truly the best versions of themselves when they’re in the mountains, and last weekend was a perfect example of that. Skiers and riders rallied from across Southern California to raise the largest amount of money in a single MMCF event that we’ve ever seen,” said Mark Brownlie, Alterra Mountain Company Chief Operating Officer and MMCF Co-Founder. “Supporting the community is at the core of what we aim to do on a daily basis and I am so proud of what we have accomplished this year.”

About Mammoth Mountain Community Foundation

In 2009, then Mammoth Mountain CEO Rusty Gregory, ski team head Mark Brownlie, and a father of four Mammoth ski team members, Austin Beutner, started MMCF to help support athletes and their families.

The Mission of MMCF is to build our community and empower all children in new and unique ways. Providing outdoor experiences, academic support, and unique lifelong skill sets of dedication, hard work, friendship, and an ability to dream big are what the foundation holds dear and will continue to strive for.

