An Unlikely and Hilarious Friendship Blossoms in New Picture Book Sasquatch and Squirrel from Author Chris Monroe

Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This May, Carolrhoda Booksâ, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , presents Sasquatch and Squirrel by Chris Monroe, author of the Monkey with a Tool Belt series. Silly and adorable, this story draws two very different characters together in a series of misadventures and embraces the power of friendship.

Strawberry the Sasquatch lives deep in the forest, isolated and alone, the way she likes it. Most of the animals are afraid of her, but she’s content to do all the things a sasquatch does: hiking and foraging as well as dance moves and logger pranks. Everything changes when an extremely friendly squirrel named Nutty shows up. At first things don’t go so well. Strawberry’s climbing is more like crashing, and Nutty turns out to be terrible at logger pranks. Strawberry isn't sure she and Nutty can get along. But thanks to some cloud watching, seed portraits, and stale marshmallows, the two find a way to be friends.

Packed with colorful illustrations and comic panels, Sasquatch and Squirrel will delight young readers with action and laugh-out-loud moments on every page. Fans of both Chris Monroe’s Monkey with a Tool Belt books and the adapted Netflix series Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt will find new characters to love in this charming picture book.

Praise for Sasquatch and Squirrel:

"Plainly the beginning of a beautiful, if ouchy, friendship."—Kirkus Reviews

About the Author and Illustrator

Chris Monroe is an award-winning author, illustrator, and cartoonist. Her picture books include Sneaky Sheep, Bug on a Bike and the Monkey With a Tool Belt series, which inspired the Netflix show Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt. Chris is also the author and illustrator of the comic strip Violet Days, which has been in print for more than 20 years. She lives in Duluth, Minnesota.

About the Publisher

Carolrhoda Booksâ, an imprint of Lerner Publishing Group ™ , has been publishing high-quality, award-winning books since 1969. Our picture books spark children’s imaginations and offer new ways of looking at the world. Our middle-grade books stand out not only for their quality, but also for the breadth of genres encompassed, from coming-of-age stories to exceptional nonfiction to mysteries. Carolrhoda authors and illustrators have been honored with awards such as a Caldecott Honor, the Coretta Scott King Book Award, the Robert F. Sibert Informational Book Medal, and the Jane Addams Children’s Book Award. We believe that all children should be able to find themselves in the pages of a book.

