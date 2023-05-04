Registrar Corp Launches Buyer Insights Supplier Management Solution

Hampton, Virginia, May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading FDA service, software, and training firm, Registrar Corp, recently announced the release of the Buyer Insights feature within Automated Compliance, Registrar Corp’s proprietary supplier management system.

Buyer Insights gives importers access to never-before-seen supplier data that increases visibility into their supply chains, saving time and money. The tool fully integrates into the Automated Compliance supply chain management software, further enhancing the platform's already robust lineup of compliance solutions.

By leveraging Buyer Insights, businesses can eliminate the need for time-consuming manual research to find reputable suppliers. The software also significantly reduces communication gaps between compliance and procurement teams, which can hinder effective negotiations. With all pertinent supplier data accumulating onto one platform, teams can more easily collaborate to identify smart and safe business opportunities through an increased understanding of the market and their purchasing power.

"Buyer Insights equips importers with data that has never before been available to them,” said David Lennarz, co-founder and CEO of Registrar Corp. “Not only does it allow them to negotiate the best possible prices with suppliers, but this one-of-a-kind tool also helps companies confidently demonstrate their knowledge about the market using this proprietary technology.”

Buyer Insights’ Key Features

The platform includes tools that amplify supply chain transparency so users can quickly make data-driven decisions for new supplier sourcing and confidently gauge risk.

Buyer Insights includes three main features:

Shipments - Enables users to review their suppliers' U.S. shipment history, by product, for the past 2 years

Insights - Allows importers to analyze how their suppliers compare to top exporters worldwide

- Allows importers to analyze how their suppliers compare to top exporters worldwide My Shipments - Extracts and analyzes importers' shipments from each of their suppliers, automatically calculating the importer’s purchasing power and simplifying data for decision-makers

Registrar Corp’s Additional Compliance Services

Registrar Corp provides a variety of compliance services for food and beverage, medical device, drug, and cosmetics establishments, including but not limited to:

FDA registration and renewal

Detentions

Inspection preparation

Food safety regulations

Online training for regulatory compliance and food safety certification

Registrar Corp’s other software solutions include A la Calc, a tool for recipe nutrition analysis, and Cosmetri, innovative software offering cosmetics R&D, compliance, and GMP solutions.

About Registrar Corp

Since 2003, Registrar Corp has been a leading resource for global government compliance, offering regulatory tech-enabled services, fully online compliance training, software product solutions, and proprietary data. Headquartered in Hampton, Virginia, Registrar Corp has 20 offices worldwide and has made compliance quick and easy for more than 50,000 companies across 160 countries.

If you have questions about cosmetics requirements or Registrar Corp’s software solutions, contact Registrar Corp at info@registrarcorp.com or call +1-757-224-0177 (option 5).